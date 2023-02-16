Gallery: US defense secretary Lloyd Austin arrives in Estonia

On Thursday afternoon, United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Estonia to meet with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Both Reform).

During his visit, Austin is set to discuss support for Ukraine, defense cooperation between the U.S. and Estonia, as well as issues related to NATO.

The press conference given by Lloyd Austin and Hanno Pevkur can be seen live from 3.45 p.m. Estonian time here.

--

