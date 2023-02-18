Kallas at Munich conference: Russian war crimes will not go unpunished

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
At the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said, a clear signal must be sent, that Russia will not go unpunished for its war crimes in Ukraine.

In her speech at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) emphasized, that all those responsible for committing crimes of aggression must bear responsibility. "The crime of aggression is a crime of the Russian leadership. Putin and all other criminals must know that their judgment day will come," she said. "It is also a case of not repeating the horrors of history," Kallas added.

Kallas pointed out, that up to now Russia has never been held responsible for its crimes and that, on the contrary, every act of aggression has been followed by another one.

"We had the Nuremberg Tribunal and the Tokyo Tribunal, but there has never been a Moscow Tribunal, and that has given Russia the impression that they will go unpunished. We must stop the endless cycle of Russian wars of conquest and send a clear signal that no one in the Russian leadership is untouchable," Kallas said. "If we fail in this, no one will be able to feel safe. Crimes without punishment will encourage and inspire new atrocities," she added.

Kallas noted, that more and more countries are working together to establish an international special tribunal to prosecute Russia for its crimes of aggression.

The prime minister also added, that it is extremely important to investigate the war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity, which have been committed and hold the perpetrators accountable. "The International Criminal Court has a significant role to play here," Kallas said.  

