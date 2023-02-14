US defense secretary Lloyd Austin to visit Estonia on Thursday

News
U.S. Secretarty of Defense Lloyd Austin.
U.S. Secretarty of Defense Lloyd Austin. Source: SCANPIX / AFP
News

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is set to visit Estonia on Thursday. During the visit, Austin will meet with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) in Tallinn.

According to a Ministry of Defense press statement, support for Ukraine, defense cooperation between Estonia and the U.S., and issues related to NATO are all on the agenda during Austin's trip to Tallinn.

Austin become U.S Secretary of Defense in January 2021, having previously achieved the rank of four-star general in the U.S. Army. News of his visit to Estonia was made public on Tuesday by Estonia's former defense minister Kalle Laanet (Reform) on Vikerraadio show "Valimisstuudio".

Austin is one of several high-level visitors expected to make an official visit to Estonia in the coming months.

On February 24, on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are scheduled to visit the country.

Both von der Layen and Stoltenberg have also agreed to take part in the anniversary celebrations, which coincide with the first anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The possibility of a visit to Tallinn from French President Emmanuel Macron has also not been ruled out, with French troops playing an important role in the NATO battle group stationed in Estonia.

On Monday, President of Estonia Alar Karis also told Vikerraadio show "The Foreign Hour," that a distinguished guest was expected to visit Estonia on the 105th anniversary of the republic.

Editor: Michael Cole

