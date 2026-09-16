Norstat poll: Center catching up to Isamaa, Reform bouncing back

The gap between Isamaa and the Center Party has narrowed to a minimum. Meanwhile, support for the Reform Party and Parempoolsed is trending upward, according to the latest Norstat poll.

Support for Isamaa stood at 23.3 percent in the latest poll, its lowest level since November 2023. By comparison, Isamaa's support was 25.3 percent two weeks earlier, 26.4 percent in the second week of August and 27.3 percent in early June.

The Center Party has risen to virtually the same level as Isamaa, with 22.2 percent of respondents backing the party in the latest poll. Support for the Center Party has remained very stable throughout the year, mostly hovering around 20–22 percent. The narrowing gap between the two parties is therefore primarily the result of declining support for Isamaa.

These figures reflect the combined results of the past four weeks, covering 4,000 respondents. Looking specifically at the results from the most recent week, based on 1,000 respondents, support for the Center Party was actually higher than for Isamaa. The Center Party had 23.3 percent support, compared with 21.6 percent for Isamaa. In the weekly poll, the Reform Party also overtook the Social Democratic Party (SDE), with support at 14.7 percent and 14.0 percent, respectively.

According to the poll's four-week combined results, however, SDE remains in third place with 15.8 percent support. A week earlier, SDE's support stood at 15.9 percent. By comparison, the party's rating was 13.5 percent in July.

Despite scandals in the defense sector that led to the departure of the Reform Party defense minister, support for the prime minister's party has risen. The Reform Party had 13.8 percent support in the latest poll. The last time its support was at this level was in February this year.

Support for the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) stood at 12.1 percent in the latest poll, while Parempoolsed had 7.5 percent. Parempoolsed's support is at its highest level in the party's history in Norstat polling.

Eesti 200, which is also part of the governing coalition, remained at 1.6 percent for the fourth consecutive week, leaving it well below the electoral threshold.

The coalition parties had the combined support of 15.4 percent of respondents, while parties in the Riigikogu opposition had 73.4 percent.

Based on the current polling figures, Isamaa would receive 26 seats in the Riigikogu, the Center Party 25, SDE 17, the Reform Party 14, EKRE 12 and Parempoolsed seven.

The latest combined results cover the polling period from August 17 to September 13. A total of 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were surveyed.

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Aggregate results for the last four weeks.

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