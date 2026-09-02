Ratings: SDE support reaches 2 year high

The opposition Social Democrats (SDE) polled at 15.3 percent in a recent survey, their highest level since September 2024.

Isamaa remains most-supported at 25.3 percent, a 3.6 percentage point advantage over the second-placed Center Party on 21.7 percent, according to the survey from pollsters Norstat. Both of these parties are in opposition.

SDE are in third place, followed by the coalition Reform Party (12.9 percent) who are practically neck-and-neck with the opposition EKRE (12.7 percent).

The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed polled at 6.7 percent, above the 5-percent threshold required to win seats under Estonia's electoral system. The coalition Eesti 200 polled at 1.6 percent in the latest Norstat survey.

The two coalition parties were backed by a combined 14.5 percent of respondents compared with 75 percent who supported one of the four opposition parties represented at the Riigikogu.

Extrapolating from the latest Norstat poll, Isamaa would win 29 seats in the Riigikogu (compared with eight at present), Center 24 (up from its current seven), SDE 16 (up from its current nine), Reform 13 (down from 36), EKRE 13 (up from nine) and Parempoolsed six.

Norstat compiles its surveys on a weekly basis, aggregating the results over the preceding four weeks. The latest survey covers the polling period August 3 to 29, during which a total of 4,000 Estonian citizens of Riigikogu voting age (18 and over) were quizzed.

Once per month, Norstat also quizzes respondents on their opinion of the performance of the government and the prime minister.

According to the latest results, 35 percent of respondents believe the government is doing its job "very well" or "quite well" (up from 29 percent in early July), while 60 percent found it to be performing its job "quite poorly" or "very poorly," a fall on the 67 percent who thought this two months ago.

Twenty-five percent of respondents said they approved of Prime Minsiter Kristen Michal's (Reform) performance compared with 60 percent who disapproved (the figures in early July were 21 percent and 63 percent respectively).

The next direct elections are to the Riigikogu in March 2027.

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