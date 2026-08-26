X!

Poll: EKRE's support dips

News
Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) congress. June 6, 2026.
Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) congress. June 6, 2026. Source: Aarne Mäe/EKRE
News

EKRE's support has fallen by 1.9 percentage points over the past four weeks, causing the party to drop from third to fifth place in the ratings, the latest Norstat poll commissioned by the Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut shows.

Support for the three most popular parties remains stable, according to the latest results.

Isamaa has a rating of 25.7 percent, followed by Center at 22.3 percent and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) at 14.4 percent. All three parties are in opposition.

Reform is the fourth most popular party (14 percent), then EKRE (12.7 percent), and the non-parliamentary Parempoolsed (6.4 percent), above the 5 percent threshold needed to enter the Riigikogu. Junior coalition partner Eesti 200 is polling at 1.6 percent.

With the current levels of support, Isamaa would win 29 seats in the Riigikogu, the Center Party 25 seats, SDE 15 seats, the Reform Party 13 seats, EKRE 13 seats and Parempoolsed six seats.

The coalition parties were supported by a combined 14.6 percent of respondents, while the Riigikogu opposition parties were supported by 75.1 percent.

The latest aggregated results cover the polling period from July 27 to August 23, with a total of 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age surveyed.

Party ratings August 2-23, 2026. Source: Norstat/ÜI

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Urmet Kook

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:12

Estonia's pig farmers appeal for state support as EU market saturated

11:37

Kilvar Kessler: Something has gone awry in the European apparatus

11:12

Criminal probe opened over ecstasy drink-spiking by Estonian Drama Theater employee

11:00

Government to debate online casino tax break once again

10:15

Rohke Debelak: Freedom arrived, but the age of awakening must not end

09:47

Creative professionals vexed by plan not to increase state cultural award sums

09:34

Study: Noise from wind turbines making Baltic herring schools less dense

08:55

PPA pauses recruitment of assistant police officers

08:23

New rules to regulate when police should provide first aid

07:55

Poll: EKRE's support dips

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.08

Estonian dual citizen faces 4 years in prison for cooperating with Russia's GRU

24.08

Study: Laughing at a foreign‑sounding Estonian is a defense mechanism

25.08

Photos: Roadworks uncover cobblestone road on Tallinn's Kreutzwaldi tänav

25.08

Police dog Karmo finds missing woman in Harju County forest

25.08

Madise only candidate for Estonia's presidential election

25.08

Tallinn mulls taking education ministry to court over new obligations

25.08

Guilty verdict stands in Pärnu water park drowning case

25.08

Expert: New government powers give the Kremlin more control over the Russian economy

24.08

Riga and Vilnius outpace Tallinn in flights due to market size

25.08

Banks say Estonia's economy strengthens as domestic demand rises, inflation eases

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo