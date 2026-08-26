Poll: EKRE's support dips

EKRE's support has fallen by 1.9 percentage points over the past four weeks, causing the party to drop from third to fifth place in the ratings, the latest Norstat poll commissioned by the Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut shows.

Support for the three most popular parties remains stable, according to the latest results.

Isamaa has a rating of 25.7 percent, followed by Center at 22.3 percent and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) at 14.4 percent. All three parties are in opposition.

Reform is the fourth most popular party (14 percent), then EKRE (12.7 percent), and the non-parliamentary Parempoolsed (6.4 percent), above the 5 percent threshold needed to enter the Riigikogu. Junior coalition partner Eesti 200 is polling at 1.6 percent.

With the current levels of support, Isamaa would win 29 seats in the Riigikogu, the Center Party 25 seats, SDE 15 seats, the Reform Party 13 seats, EKRE 13 seats and Parempoolsed six seats.

The coalition parties were supported by a combined 14.6 percent of respondents, while the Riigikogu opposition parties were supported by 75.1 percent.

The latest aggregated results cover the polling period from July 27 to August 23, with a total of 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age surveyed.

Party ratings August 2-23, 2026. Source: Norstat/ÜI

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