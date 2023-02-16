WATCH LIVE: Joint US-Estonia defense press conference with Lloyd Austin

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is on an official visit to Estonia Thursday, meeting with Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform).

Austin and Pevkur will be giving a press conference starting at 3.45 p.m. Estonian time, which can be viewed via the video player above.

Austin's trip will see support for Ukraine, U.S.-Estonian defense cooperation and the NATO alliance as the main topics of discussion.

Austin become U.S Secretary of Defense a little over a year ago, and had up to that time been a four-star general (army).