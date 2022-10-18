Defense minister to meet with US counterpart Lloyd Austin

News
Hanno Pevkur with Lloyd Austin in Ramstein, Germany, Thursday, September 8 2022.
Hanno Pevkur with Lloyd Austin in Ramstein, Germany, Thursday, September 8 2022. Source: Ministry of Defense
News

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) is on an official visit to the United States, and will meet with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin while in Washington.

The pair, who also met in Germany last month, are set to discuss defense cooperation and other security issues.

"In addition, Minister Pevkur will discuss current security issues with representatives of the US Department of Defense and Foreign Affairs, diplomats residing in Washington, think tanks and journalists," the Ministry of Defense stated.

The US Embassy in Tallinn tweeted Tuesday that: "Today, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will meet with Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur in Washington, DC to discuss defense cooperation and to affirm the US' ironclad commitment to defending NATO territory and to deterring Russian aggression."

Estonia's defense ministry had said that Pevkur will be in the US Monday to Thursday this week, while Pevkur himself said last week that he had agreed with Austin during the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels last week that one of the main topics for discussion during his trip would be how the US might boost its contribution to strengthening Estonia's security and defense.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

