Estonian defense minister: NATO has an answer to Putin's nuclear threats

Defense ministers meeting in Brussels on October 13, 2022.
Defense ministers meeting in Brussels on October 13, 2022. Source: Ministry of Defense
NATO has given a clear message that nuclear escalation by Russia would irreversibly change the course of the war in Ukraine, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said after a meeting of the alliance.

Three conclusions can be drawn from the NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, Pevkur said.

"First, the Secretary General of NATO has given a clear message that any nuclear escalation by Russia would irreversibly change the course of the war in Ukraine," he said.

"Secondly, it is important to understand that NATO has action plans in place to respond to the nuclear threat, i.e. NATO's nuclear umbrella is working, and thirdly, NATO's large-scale nuclear exercise will begin on Monday, with which NATO allies will test their readiness according to various threat scenarios."

The minister said the alliance is following Russia's activities very closely although there is no evidence the country has increased its threat readiness.

NATO nuclear training exercise takes place next week

Commenting on the annual NATO nuclear training exercise "Steadfast Noon", which takes place next week, Pevkur said the exercise is planned in the same way as Estonia's reservist training.

"Considering that the Russian strategic nuclear exercise GROM is also taking place across the border, there is currently no reason to postpone or cancel regularly planned exercises," said Pevkur.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

