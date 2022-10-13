Estonia sending more military aid, winter army uniforms to Ukraine

News
Estonian soldiers in winter uniforms.
Estonian soldiers in winter uniforms. Source: SCANPIX / AFP
News

Military aid and thousands of winter uniforms will be sent to Ukraine's armed forces after the Estonian government agreed on a new support package on Thursday.

"The government today supported another package of military assistance to Ukraine, including artillery and anti-tank ammunition, winter uniforms and mortars," Ministry of Defense spokesman Thomas Mell told ERR on Thursday.

Mell did not reveal how many uniforms will be sent by the government but said it will be more than 2,000. He said more details could be given once the aid arrives in Ukraine.

"The aid has two purposes. Firstly, we want it to help Ukraine resist the aggressor as effectively as possible. Secondly, to encourage the Allies to continue to support Ukraine, because today Ukraine stands for European security," said Mell.

So far, Estonia has sent more than €255 million worth of military aid to Ukraine, including Javelin anti-tank missile system missiles, howitzers and anti-tank mines.

It has also sent vehicles, communication equipment, medical supplies and personal protective equipment.

Grants from the European Union will allow the country to replace part of its own stocks.

Announcing the deal on social media, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said: "Let us all speed up our help, so Ukrainians can free their territories. This is the way to peace."

The NGO Slava Ukraini and newspaper Postimees also crowd-funded for winter clothes this month, raising €800,000. It will send 2,029 sets of winter uniforms to Ukraine.

Additionally, the organization contributed €120,000 to a field hospital donated by Estonia and Germany. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

18:54

Auvere power plant repairs will not be completed ahead of schedual

18:01

Estonia sending more military aid, winter army uniforms to Ukraine

17:29

Alexela: State requested in June that LNG vessel not come to Paldiski

16:28

Two winning entries from Tartu participatory budget contest revealed

16:25

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir recorded music for new video game

15:18

Veteran Reform MP: Russian people are just 'serfs' in Putin's view

14:23

State provides extensive subsidies for transition to education in Estonian

14:20

Center Party tables no-confidence motion in minister over LNG vessel saga

14:04

Estonia joins Scholz-initiated European air defense system program

13:07

Kohtla-Järve paper gave vast discounts for local election campaign ad space

Watch again

Most Read articles

12.10

Head of Russian Orthodox Church in Estonia condemns Ukraine invasion

11.10

France to boost military presence in Estonia, Lithuania and Romania

12.10

Estonian experts do not recommend stockpiling iodine tablets at home

12.10

Estonia's gasoline prices continue to rise

12.10

Kallas: An Estonian LNG storage vessel should not be fetishized

12.10

EKRE chair: EDF commander 'unfit for post'

12.10

Polar bear Nora from Tallinn Zoo died in Vienna

07:52

ERR in Poland: F-22s demonstration of NATO eastern flank strengthening

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: