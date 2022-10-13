Estonia sending more military aid, winter army uniforms to Ukraine

Military aid and thousands of winter uniforms will be sent to Ukraine's armed forces after the Estonian government agreed on a new support package on Thursday.

"The government today supported another package of military assistance to Ukraine, including artillery and anti-tank ammunition, winter uniforms and mortars," Ministry of Defense spokesman Thomas Mell told ERR on Thursday.

Mell did not reveal how many uniforms will be sent by the government but said it will be more than 2,000. He said more details could be given once the aid arrives in Ukraine.

"The aid has two purposes. Firstly, we want it to help Ukraine resist the aggressor as effectively as possible. Secondly, to encourage the Allies to continue to support Ukraine, because today Ukraine stands for European security," said Mell.

So far, Estonia has sent more than €255 million worth of military aid to Ukraine, including Javelin anti-tank missile system missiles, howitzers and anti-tank mines.

It has also sent vehicles, communication equipment, medical supplies and personal protective equipment.

Grants from the European Union will allow the country to replace part of its own stocks.

Announcing the deal on social media, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said: "Let us all speed up our help, so Ukrainians can free their territories. This is the way to peace."

Estonia just approved a new military aid package to #Ukraine.



We are sending winter gear, equipment and ammunition to Ukraine. We will deliver them fast.



Let us all speed up our help, so Ukrainians can free their territories. This is the way to peace. #StandWithUkraine — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) October 13, 2022

The NGO Slava Ukraini and newspaper Postimees also crowd-funded for winter clothes this month, raising €800,000. It will send 2,029 sets of winter uniforms to Ukraine.

Additionally, the organization contributed €120,000 to a field hospital donated by Estonia and Germany.

