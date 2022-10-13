Ukrainian journalist to ERR: Western arms aid brings much-needed hope

Illja Ponomarenko.
Illja Ponomarenko. Source: ERR
Germany and the United States agreed to provide Ukraine with modern air defense systems, the first of which arrived this week on Tuesday. Ukrainian war correspondent Ilya Ponomarenko told ERR that each of these systems provides society with the hope it needs to survive the war.

After Russia's missile attack on Ukrainian cities on Monday, the West is back to action. Since June, Kiev has been waiting four IRIS-T air defense systems, the first of which arrived on Tuesday.

"The IRIS-T air defense system has arrived in Ukraine after being delivered from Germany. This is a crucial aid to the Ukraine in its struggle against missile assaults and terror directed at its people," Germany's Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said.

The remaining three will be sent next year.

The United States has also promised to deliver eight NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine, of which the first two are expected to arrive soon.

"We will continue to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, both in the short term and in the long term," US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said.

Despite the fact that the number of Western anti-aircraft complexes that will be deployed in the near future can be counted on one hand, Ukrainian war correspondent Ilya Ponomarenko said, this is a much-needed sign of hope for society.

Certain western weapons are viewed as a source of hope and an opportunity to overcome new challenges, such as Russian air missile raids, and carry on with life in Ukraine, the reporter told ERR.

Despite the fact that high-tech weapon systems actually require extensive training, Ukrainians, Ponomarenko added, are able to do so in record time because war necessitates it. "If they have a good understanding of how Soviet air defense weapons work, the chances are high they will be able to learn Western weapon systems quickly."

Editor: Kristina Kersa

