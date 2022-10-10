Foreign minister: Estonia considers Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonia considers Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said after Russia launched missile attacks across Ukraine on Monday morning. Politicians condemned the attacks and those on Sunday in southern Ukraine.

"The Republic of Estonia considers Russia a state sponsor of terrorism and the international community must do likewise," Reinsalu said in a statement.

"Missiles have hit and continue to hit playgrounds, homes and other sites that have no defense or military purpose whatsoever. The aim of this kind of an attack by Russia is terror – to destroy innocent people and cause as much destruction as possible."

Missiles hit Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Lviv and several other regions this morning killing and injuring civilians. It was the first attack on the capital for several months.

The minister called for more defense assistance to be sent to Ukraine "immediately" and said there should be "no delay" in establishing an international tribunal to hold Russia to account for its war of aggression.

"Ukraine has our unwavering support," he said.

Last week, the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee said it planned to issue a statement calling Russia a "terrorist regime." Chairman Marko Mihkelson (Reform) said the document will be ready this week.

Karis: Ukrainian kids forced to sleep as missiles hit hometowns

The president, prime minister and other top diplomats condemned the attacks that took place on Monday and over the weekend.

"Think of this when you put your children to bed at night: Ukrainian kids are forced to sleep when missiles are hitting their hometowns. Their parents don´t know if they have family & home in the morning. Kyiv & several other cities were hit by Russia's attack early morning," President Alar Karis wrote on Monday.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), who met with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Mondy morning, said: "Shelling across Ukraine including Kyiv shows Russia's terrorist tactics.

"This makes it even more acute to establish tribunal for crime of aggression. I suggested to [Ursula von der Leyen] EU could help lead these efforts."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "Russia is fighting the coward's war. Bombing civilians in Kyiv on rush hour is a pathetic and panicked act of terror. Ukraine will win!"

Marko Mihkelson said: "This morning confirms (again) that Russia is a terrorist state. The World/UN must act accordingly."

Matti Maasikas, the EU's chief diplomat to Ukraine and an Estonian diplomat, tweeted an image from the scene.

Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk said: "F the aggressor!"

It is not just a war, but a crime against humanity

On Sunday, residential buildings in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia on Sunday (October 9) were struck by missiles, killing several people.

Karis sent condolences to the relatives of the victims.

"It is not just a war, but a crime against humanity, the organizer of which will be punished," he wrote.

Kallas said she hoped new air and missile defense systems can be sent to Ukraine in the near future.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) condemned the attack on Zaporizhzhia "in the strongest sense".

"The west must ramp up defensive aid to & raise the cost of this genocidal war to Russia," he wrote on social media.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

