Estonian MPs plan to declare Russia 'a terrorist regime'

Estonian and Ukrainian flags in the Riigikogu's White Hall.
Estonian and Ukrainian flags in the Riigikogu's White Hall. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The chairman of the Estonian parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee said on Tuesday a draft motion is in the works which will declare Russia a terrorist regime if passed.

Committee chairman Marko Mihkelson (Reform) said the Parliament of Ukraine has called on other countries and international organizations to declare Russia a country supporting terrorism.

Estonian MPs want to respond to this proposal.

"In our committee, we have unanimously agreed that it is necessary to prepare a draft statement to declare Russia a terrorist regime and the Russian Federation a state supporting terrorism. We must also strongly condemn its activities, including the organizing of sham referendums in Ukraine," he explained.

Mihkelson said the Riigikogu's political groups will continue to work on the text and aim to table the motion in two weeks' time.

Twenty-one members of the 101-seat parliament must back the initiation of the proposal.

Since Feburary, the Riigikogu has issued three statements condemning Russia's full-scale invasion, including recognizing the war as a genocide against the Ukrainian nation.

Editor: Helen Wright

