Q3 2022 political party financials: Reform's income the highest

Most of the political parties represented at the Riigikogu have reported their third quarter 2022 (Q3 2022) financials to the Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERJK).

The breakdown includes donations, membership fees, state support and income and expenditure.

State support is provided in proportion to a party's representation at the Riigikogu.

Reform took in the highest amount of state support – the party has more seats than any other – and had the highest income of any party in Q3 2022, though Isamaa took in the largest single donation, from loans company Bigbank's founder, and SDE saw a large proportion of donations coming from its own leading members.

Center meanwhile is in better financial shape than it had been in spring.

Reform party received €40,892 in donations

The Reform Party's income for Q3 2022 was €482,868, while its expenses were €317,613, meaning the party was in the black to the tune of €165,256 this quarter.

The party took in €432,623 in state subsidy, the largest proportion of its income in Q3 2022.

The coalition Reform Party took in €40,892 in donations in Q3 2022, with businessman Tõnis Raide providing over half of this, at €25,000.

The party's honorary chair Siim Kallas donated €1,500 in Q3 2022, while head of Fermi Energia and party member Kalev Kallemets donated €1,245.

Georgi Mahmurov and Olav Kreen donated €1,000 each to the prime minister's party.

Reform Party members paid €3,342 in membership fees in Q3 2022, while the party earned €6,011 from it assets.

Reform has 34 Riigikogu seats.

Isamaa takes in €100,000 from Bigbank owner

The coalition Isamaa party collected €333,242 in revenue in Q3 2022 while expenses were €154,799, meaning Isamaa was in the black to the tune of €178,443 in the last quarter..

Isamaa's state support stood at €152,691.

The party took in €172,404 in donations, the bulk of which came from Bigbank owner Parvel Pruunsild (€100,000) and businessman and chief of the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) Urmas Sõõrumaa (€50,000).

So far this year, Pruunsild has donated €300,000 to Isamaa, and has reportedly been linked to some of Isamaa's policy platforms, for example large-family allowances.

Entrepreneur Imre Michalsky donated €10,000, while Kaspar Kokk and Mark Orav donated €5,000 each.

Isamaa collected €8,145 in membership fees in Q3 2022, and two euros in income from the party's assets.

Isamaa has 12 Riigikogu seats.

SDE granted €127,242 in state support

The coalition Social Democrats (SDE) took in €178,585 in income in Q3 2022 and spent €123,905, meaning it was in the black by €54,677.

The party received €127,242 in state support in Q3 2022.

SDE received €45,355 in Q3 2022, of which €10,000 came from businessman Allan Selirand, €6,000 from Kristo Pastak, €4,000 from Reigo Rusing and €5,010 from some-time Nõmme district deputy mayor Lauri Paeveer.

MP Eduard Odinest donated €2,180 to his party, while SDE's two MEPs, former defense minister Sven Mikser and former ambassador to Russia Marina Kaljurand, provided €2,000 and €1,500 respectively in donations to their party.

SDE took in €5,988 in membership fees, which a significant proportion again came from a party member, in this case Tallinn city council chair Jevgeni Ossinovski, who paid €1,050 in membership fees.

SDE has 10 Riigikogu seats.

Center Party returned €4,000 donation to former city official under suspicion of bribery

While the opposition Center Party had experienced serious financial difficulties after being hit with heavy fines in relation to party donations several years ago which were later adjudged to have been illicit (the sums were not donations in the strict sense, but rather campaigning work done for the party which was not properly accounted for), it took in €350,566 in Q3 2022 compared with €185,726 in outgoings, making €164,839 positive difference.

Its main source of income in Q3 2022 came in the form of €330,830 in state support.

Center took in €3,215 in membership fees.

As for donations, construction magnate Raivo Rand was the most significant single donor (€6,000) along with Center MP and former sumo wrestler Kaido Höövelson (€5,000). Mart Kivistik made a donation of €1,000.

A €4,045 donation from former Pirita district elder Tõnis Liinat was returned by Center, after the later came under investigation over suspicions of being involved in bribery.

Center's Secretary General Andre Hanimägi told ERR that the financial situation in spring, which required it to return nearly €850,000 as an illegal donation (see above) had prompted Liinat to do his bit for the party, at a time when he was not under suspicion of anything and was still a party member, with plans to run in next spring's Riigikogu elections.

Liinat left both Center and the Tallinn City Government at his own request, in mid-July, after the suspicions were made public.

Hanimägi said also that former Center ministers Eva-Maria Liimets and Kristian Jaani had had donations in the region of €700-€900 returned to them.

Q3 2022 financials for the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and the non-parliamentary Eesti 200, Estonian Greens and Parempoolsed parties have not yet been reported; the latter party was only incorporated this month in any case.

The next elections are to the Riigikogu on March 5 2023.

