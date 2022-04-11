Party Q1 2022 financials: Isamaa takes in €100,000 from Bigbank chief

Political parties have been submitting their first quarter 2022 (Q1 2022) financials, with the largest single donation so far reported being €100,000 given to the opposition Isamaa party.

The quarterly reports must be submitted to the Political Parties Financing Monitoring Committee (ERJK) and include data on subsidies granted by the state in proportion to a party's size, donations and membership fees, as well as the party's expenses for the quarter.

The main figures reported to the ERJK for Q1 2022 are as follows:

Isamaa

Opposition party Isamaa, with 12 seats in the Riigikogu, took in €152,691 in state support.

Bigbank owner Parvel Pruunsild donated €100,000 to Isamaa, and was by far the largest donor – the party's overall receipts for Q1 2022 from donations came to €115,615.

Of other significant donors, businessman Erik Sandla donated €4,382, Kristjan Vanaselja €3,100 and Tõnis Kons €3,000. The latter two people have since been expelled from the party despite their donations, as part of the purge which removed the "Parempoolsed" ("Right Wingers") faction last month.

249 Isamaa members paid membership fees, totaling €8,861.

The membership fee of the 249 members of the Fatherland totaled €8,861, while the party's expenses for Q1 2022 came to €105,122.

SDE

The Social Democratic Party (SDE), which is also in opposition and has nine seats in parliament, took in €155,532 in total and spent €125,701 over Q1 2022.

The party received €127,242 in state support for Q1 2022, the bulk of its income, in other words.

The party collected €19,339 in donations, the ERJK says, with €4,000, from entrepreneur Kadi Pärnits, representing the largest single sum.

The party's two MEPs, Marina Kaljurand and Sven Mikser, gave €2,500 each while MP Eduard Odinets donated €1,040.

A total of 61 people donated to the party, including the above, while 379 party members paid membership fees worth €8,954 in total.

Membership fees ranged in size from €5 to €100, with an outlier coming in the form of Tallinn deputy mayor Madle Lippus, who paid €800.

Eesti 200

Eesti 200, a non-parliamentary party formed in 2018, was granted €25,000 in state support for Q1 2022.

The party took in €53,123 in donations, the bulk of it from founder of software developer Nortal AS Priit Alamäe (€20,300) and Urmas Sõõrumaa (€15,000). Sõõrumaa heads up the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK).

Businessmen Jaak Laineste (€5,758) and Oleg Ossinovski (€5,000) also made significant donations to the party, while the total number of donors came to 34.

Eesti 200 took in €4,412 in membership fees in Q1 2022.

Estonia's 200 expenses in Q1 2022 came to €24,976.

Any political party must have a minimum membership of 500 to be registered as such.

The next elections are on March 5 2023, to the Riigikogu.

