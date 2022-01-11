Isamaa most donated-to party in Q4 2021

Estonia's political parties have submitted their fourth quarter 2021 (Q4 2021) financial reports to the Political Parties Supervision Committee (ERJK). Reform took in the highest overall revenue, while Isamaa received more donations than any other party.

The October local elections fell during Q4 2021, meaning expenditures were higher than normal. The breakdown of parties' campaign spend is here.

The rest of the Q4 financials primarily concern state subsidies, which all registered parties receive in direct proportion to their representation, along with party donations, the other major source of revenue for the parties.

Party membership fees are also reported, along with earnings from assets owned by a party.

Reform Party

Coalition partner and largest party by Riigikogu seats (34) Reform's total income across all categories in Q4 2021 was €677,249.

The party took in €447,134 in state subsidies and a total of €224,290 in donations, from 356 individuals.

This was the second-highest amount of the represented parties, with Tarmo Tamm (not the same Tarmo Tamm who was environment minister in the Center/Isamaa/SDE coalition 2016-2019 – ed.) the largest donor, at €40,000.

Real estate and forestry entrepreneur Tõnis Raide donated €25,000.

Wind farm entrepreneur brothers Andres and Oleg Sõnajalg donated €10,000, as did Aleg Kirs, Kristo Seli and Toomas Luman.

Reform took in €2,768 in membership fees, paid by 134 individuals, while its income from assets stood at €3,058 for the quarter.

Center Party

Center's total income in Q4 2021 stood at €488,713.

The bulk of this came from the state subsidy, at €341,926, while donations made up most of the remainder, at €127,312.

280 people donated, with the largest coming from Saaremaa-based businessman Nalmond Meri (€10,000) in Q4 2021.

Many of the other significant donors are Center Party MPs or ministers, including Andrei Korobeinik (€7,652) and Kaido Höövelson (€5,000), public administration minister Jaak Aab (€4,304) and economic affairs minister Taavi Aas (€3,250), as well as former environment mnister Tõnis Mölder (€3,249) and Mölder's replacement, Erki Savisaar (€2,169).

Party chair and Riigikogu speaker Jüri Ratas donated €2,226.

Additionally, Savisaar and Aab paid €2,291 and €2,000 respectively as membership fees, while MP and part-time taxi driver Martin Repinski was most generous in this respect, providing €3,000.

Membership fees totaled €19,471 across just under 100 individuals, while Center took in just €3 in assets income in the quarter.

Center is in office with Reform, and has 25 Riigikogu seats.

EKRE

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), in opposition with 19 seats, had a total revenue of €304,344 to Q4 2021, while €249,869 of this came from the state subsidy.

€45,217 was donated to EKRE in Q4 2021, from 213 people.

Former Riigikogu speaker Henn Põlluaas was the largest donor to his party (€5,000), followed by party leader Martin Helme (€3,000), and MPs Anti Poolamets and Jaak Valge (€2,516 and €2,200), respectively.

EKRE picked up €6,009 in membership fees, from 461 party members, while income from assets stood at €3,249 for Q4 2021.

Isamaa

Opposition party Isamaa (12 seats) took in €465,476 in Q4 2021, €157,812 in the form of state subsidies.

Donations were substantial to Isamaa, totaling €300,145 across 198 donors for the quarter; businesman and owner of quick loans lender Big Bank, Parvel Pruunsild, provided €100,000, while pharmaceutical magnate brothers Margus and Aivar Linnamäe each donated €50,000.

Kasper Kokk, a businessman and former top skier, donated €10,000.

Thirty-six people paid their membership fees, to a toal of €7,515. MP and former foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu paid most in membership fees (€1,800).

The party's assets income came to €8 (eight euros) for the quarter.

SDE

The opposition Social Democrats (SDE) has 10 seats at the Riigikogu and reported revenue of €225,342 for the quarter.

€131,510 of this came via state subsidy, while much of the remainder (€89,568) derived from donations, from a total of 90 people.

By far the largest donation was provided by former politician Kadi Pärnits (€21,000), while businessman Bruno Lill donated €10,000.

Other donors included SDE MEP and former government minister Sven Mikser (€6,479), former party leader Jegveni Ossinovski (€4,850) and construction magnate Raivo Rand (€5,000)

SDE took in €4,265 in membership fees from 156 people.

Eesti 200

Eesti 200 has no Riigikogu seats and so its state support was significantly lower than that of the other major parties, at €25,000.

Founded in 2018, the bulk of the party's €79,449 income for Q4 2021 was from donations, which totaled €51,045 – from 76 individuals.

The largest single donation came from Tarmo Tamm (see above), who provided €26,155.

Businessmen Oleg Ossinvoski and Aivar Berzin (€5,000 each) were also significant donors, as was the party's leader, Kristina Kallas (€3,500).

129 party members paid €3,406 in fees.

Party finances Q4 2021 quick facts: Largest revenue: Reform - €677,249. Largest state subsidy: Reform - €477,134. Largest state subsidy as a percentage of total revenue: EKRE - 82 percent. Largest total donations: Isamaa - €300,145. Largest total donations as a percentage of total revenue: Isamaa – 64.4 percent. Highest average donation: Isamaa (€1,515). Highest number of donors: Reform (356). Largest membership fee receipts: Center (€19,471). Largest membership fees as percentage of total revenue: Center (4 percent).

--

