Center looking into taking out a loan

The secretary general of the coalition Center Party has sent a letter to the Political Parties Financing Monitoring Committee (ERJK) to ask about the extent of credit the party can seek to return an illicit donation of €850,000.

"I'm writing to ask for clarification in terms of the conditions on which the Center Party can approach financial services providers for a loan and its maximum volume," Andre Hanimägi writes.

Hanimägi explains that the question concerns the clause in the Political Parties Act according to which obligations pursuant to loan contract must not exceed 25 percent of state budget funding of political parties. The ERJK publishes the sums on its website.

"How does the committee interpret the clause and what is the Center Party's credit limit in March 2022," Hanimägi asks.

The Center Party turned to its members for financial assistance two weeks ago and is expecting its ministers and MPs to contribute the most.

Center has been ordered to return an illicit donation in the sum of €850,000 to its former advertising agency Midfield. Secretary general Andre Hanimägi told ERR on March 16 that the party has managed to collect a little over half a million euros through budget cuts and member donations, meaning that it still needs to raise around €350,000.

