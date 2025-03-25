Estonia's new government: Who's who

The new Reform and Eesti 200 coalition has now taken office with new ministers swearing the oath of office on Tuesday. Some are familiar, but there are several new faces too. ERR News has put together a short overview.

The next coalition will have just two parties – Reform and Eest 200 – after SDE was kicked out earlier this month over differences in worldview.

The three-party coalition led by Kristen Michal was formed in June 2024. However, when Kaja Kallas' leadership is taken into account, the three parties had been in power since April 2023.

SDE's four portfolios – interior, agriculture, infrastructure and health – have been split among the parties.

The new government will have 13 ministers, eight allocated to Reform, as the larger party, and five to Eesti 200.

Reform holds the prime minister's position as well as finance, defense, culture, economy and IT, energy and environment, infrastructure and social affairs.

Eesti 200 manages education and research, foreign affairs, interior, justice and digital affairs, and agriculture and rural affairs.

Some ministerial positions have also changed. For example, the climate minister has become the minister for energy and environment. The health minister's role has been reabsorbed into social affairs.

Four of the candidates have no previous ministerial experience.

The media has already pointed out the new coalition has fewer female ministers. This time, there will be nine men and four women.

Reform candidates

Continuing ministers

Prime Minister Kristen Michal

Kristen Michal. Autor/allikas: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Michal, as chairman of the Reform Party, will return as the head of the government. He has previously served as climate minister (2023-2024), economic affairs minister (2015-2016), head of Reform's faction at Tallinn City Council and was previously a longtime Riigikogu member.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur

Hanno Pevkur. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Despite rumors Pevkur may lose his position or be reshuffled into another role, he returns as minister of defense. He has held the role since 2022. In earlier times, he acted as interior, justice and social affairs ministers.

Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi

Jürgen Ligi. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Jürgen Ligi returns as finance minister. Ligi was finance minister between 2009-2014 when Estonia battled with the worldwide economic crash. Estonia joined the euro on Ligi's watch in January 2011. He has also previously held the defense, foreign and education ministerial posts.

Minister of Culture Heidy Purga

Minister of Culture Heidy Purga (Reform). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Part-time DJ Heidy Purga returns as culture minister, a role she has held since May 2023. Purga is a former TV and radio presenter and has been an MP for several years. She is also a former producer of Eesti Laul, Estonia's annual competition to find its entry to the Eurovision Song Contest, and is a past member of ERR's Supervisory Board.

Minister of Economy and Industry Erkki Keldo

Erkki Keldo. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Erkki Keldo held the same post in the previous government. Preceding that he was Reform's chief whip at the Riiigkogu. He was first elected to parliament at the 2019 Riigikogu election and was returned in 2023. Between November 2018 and May 2022 Keldo was the Reform Party's secretary general.

New ministers

Minister of Energy and Environment Andres Sutt

Andres Sutt (Reform). Source: SiiM Lõvi /ERR

After a long financial career holding various posts at the Bank of Estonia and the IMF, Andres Sutt joined the Reform Party in 2018 and ran in its ranks in the 2019 parliamentary elections. He served as minister of enterprise and information technology in Kaja Kallas' first government between January 2021 and July 2022.

Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis

Kuldar Leis Source: Mana Kaasik

Kuldar Leis is an Estonian businessman and this will be his first ministerial role. He served as the head of the Tartu 2024 Foundation, which coordinated events for Tartu's European Capital of Culture program, is a passive house enthusiast, and has also been involved in local politics in Põlva Municipality. You can read more about him here.

Minister of Social Affairs Karmen Joller

Karmen Joller. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Karmen Joller, a former family doctor, will take up her first ministerial post as minister of social affairs. She won a seat in the Riigikogu in the 2023 election and previously headed the Estonian Society of Family Practitioners (Eesti perearstide selts). She gained a public profile during the coronavirus pandemic when she frequently commented in the media.

Eesti 200 candidates

Continuing ministers

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas

Kristina Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Kristina Kallas returns as education and research minister. A University of Tartu academic, she has also served on the city council in Estonia's second-largest town. She co-founded Eesti 200 and is party chairman.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna

Margus Tsahkna. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Margus Tsahkna continues as foreign minister, a role he held in the last government. He has also acted as defense minister (2016-2017) and held the social protection minister portfolio prior to that.

Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs Liisa Pakosta

Liisa-Ly Pakosta, Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Lisa-Ly Pakosta retains her role as justice and digital affairs minister, which was her first ministerial position. Pakosta is the former commissioner for gender equality and a former director of the National Heritage Protection Board (Muinsuskaitseamet). Between 2011-2019 she was an MP with IRL (Isamaa's forerunner), and again since the 2023 Riigikogu election, when she ran for Eesti 200.

New ministers

Minister of Interior Igor Taro

Igor Taro Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Former journalist Igor Taro, having served as Õhtuleht's Moscow correspondent, foreign news editor at Postimees and ERR's Võru and Põlva counties' correspondent, ran in the 2015 Riigikogu elections in the list of IRL (now Isamaa) but was not elected. He held several high-ranking municipal offices in Põlva County. Taro was elected to the Riigikogu in the ranks of Eesti 200 in 2023.

Minister for Regional Affairs Hendrik Terras

Hendrik Johann Terras. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Hendrik Terras will take up his first ministerial post as minister for agriculture and regional affairs. He was elected to the Riigikogu in 2023 and is head of the Constitutional Committee. Terras has led the drafting of the initiative to strip voting rights from third-country citizens. At 31, he will be the government's youngest minister and is a former reality TV show star.

