Isamaa MP: Party has not decided who to back as Riigikogu second deputy speaker

Isamaa has not chosen yet whether it will back Tanel Kiik (SDE) or Arvo Aller (EKRE) as deputy speaker candidate at this Thursday's Riigikogu board elections, the party's faction chair Helir-Valdor Seeder said.

"The Isamaa faction has not yet decided, as we do not know how many candidates are going to be nominated. This morning it became clear that the Social Democrats are putting forward Tanel Kiik, while there are rumors that EKRE intends to nominate Aller – whether that is true or not, we hope to get clarity on this question tomorrow, and then we will discuss it," Seeder told ERR.

Seeder rejected a claim made by EKRE chair Martin Helme that Isamaa are also ready to support Aller's candidacy.

He said: "We have not made such a decision that our faction would support one candidate, be it Aller or Kiik. We have not made our decision."

"In order to make a decision, we first need confirmation of who the candidates are," Seeder added.

Helme had also said the Center Party MPs would back Aller's candidacy, which, together with Isamaa and EKRE votes, could potentially be enough.

Seeder was critical both of SDE, now in opposition, who have put forward Tanel Kiik as candidate for Riigikogu second deputy speaker, and EKRE.

SDE was, when in coalition, one of the parties responsible for the current state of parliamentary culture, Seeder claimed.

"So we are certainly not thrilled about such a candidate being in the leadership of the Riigikogu. As for EKRE's candidacy – they have not been very strong representatives of the opposition either. I do not mean just conflicts in the leadership, but also the defense of opposition and minority rights, so that parliamentary democracy can function," Seeder added.

Seeder was likely referring to the long-running filibuster primarily conducted by EKRE 2023-2024 and the coalition tactics which aimed to deal with it.

Isamaa does also have the option of putting forward its own second deputy speaker candidate, given the position has traditionally belonged to the opposition, while there are only two parties in coalition now.

However, Seeder noted that their votes alone would not be enough for their candidate to be elected, meaning broader support would also have to be sought – as is the case for Kiik and Aller.

As to Wednesday's vote on an expedited constitutional amendment, it could play a role in supporting the Social Democrats' candidate, Seeder said he does not believe so, calling such a temporary move "pathetic."

"Amending the constitution is such a fundamental and essential decision that agreeing on it so cheaply and weakly… I think Estonian parliamentary culture has not fallen that low yet," Seeder noted.

The constitutional amendment he referenced relates to third-country voting rights at local elections.

The Riigikogu board election – the election for Riigikogu speaker and their two deputies – takes place Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

--

