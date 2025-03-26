Isamaa puts Helir-Valdor Seeder forward as Riigikogu speaker candidate

Isamaa's Riigikogu faction has nominated Helir-Valdor Seeder as its candidate as president of the Riigikogu.

While speculation had been that Seeder would be nominated as second deputy speaker – a post traditionally held by an opposition MP – now there are four opposition parties versus two for the coalition, this has made it more challenging to find a unifying candidate who could get the required majority at Thursday's vote.

As for who to vote for as second deputy speaker, the party has left the decision open to MPs, with SDE's Tanel Kiik and EKRE's Arvo Aller both in the running.

Party chair Urmas Reinsalu stated that under Helir-Valdor Seeder's leadership, the culture at the Riigikogu would improve.

He said: "The current quality of leadership in the Riigikogu has not met the interests and expectations of Estonian citizens. Over the past two years, under the leadership of the current Speaker of the Riigikogu, the governing coalition has pushed through several laws by interpreting the parliament's rules of procedure in a biased way — laws that both the President and the Chancellor of Justice have later found to be unconstitutional. A substantive change and quality improvement is needed."

Current incumbent Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) is likely to run again for a second term as speaker.

Isamaa MPs and the so-called "window seat" MPs (independents) will play a crucial mathematical role in determining which of the two gets elected.

The SDE faction has nine MPs in the Riigikogu, but after party switches and crossovers are taken into account, they can count on at least 14 votes.

EKRE has 11 MPs following last year's defections, plus they can count on Kalle Grünthal, now a window seat MP. Center has seven MPs after it, too, saw an exodus last year.

Altogether, this would give the EKRE/Center axis 19 votes — five more than the SDE faction and its associates have.

Isamaa has eight MPs and can also count on former Center MP Jaanus Karilaid and former EKRE MPs Henn Põlluaas and Ants Frosch, who both joined the breakaway party ERK. Põlluaas himself is a former speaker.

The remaining window seat MPs are Tõnis Mölder, Kersti Sarapuu, Enn Eesmaa, Jaak Valge, Leo Kunnas, and these may also play a role in the final outcome.

The other, first deputy speaker is Toomas Kivimägi (Reform).

The Riigikogu Board elections take place at a full plenary assembly session starting on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Seeder is a former Isamaa leader.

