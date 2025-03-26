X!

Isamaa puts Helir-Valdor Seeder forward as Riigikogu speaker candidate

News
Helir-Valdor Seeder.
Helir-Valdor Seeder. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Isamaa's Riigikogu faction has nominated Helir-Valdor Seeder as its candidate as president of the Riigikogu.

While speculation had been that Seeder would be nominated as second deputy speaker – a post traditionally held by an opposition MP – now there are four opposition parties versus two for the coalition, this has made it more challenging to find a unifying candidate who could get the required majority at Thursday's vote.

As for who to vote for as second deputy speaker, the party has left the decision open to MPs, with SDE's Tanel Kiik and EKRE's Arvo Aller both in the running.

Party chair Urmas Reinsalu stated that under Helir-Valdor Seeder's leadership, the culture at the Riigikogu would improve.

He said: "The current quality of leadership in the Riigikogu has not met the interests and expectations of Estonian citizens. Over the past two years, under the leadership of the current Speaker of the Riigikogu, the governing coalition has pushed through several laws by interpreting the parliament's rules of procedure in a biased way — laws that both the President and the Chancellor of Justice have later found to be unconstitutional. A substantive change and quality improvement is needed."

Current incumbent Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) is likely to run again for a second term as speaker.

Isamaa MPs and the so-called "window seat" MPs (independents) will play a crucial mathematical role in determining which of the two gets elected.

The SDE faction has nine MPs in the Riigikogu, but after party switches and crossovers are taken into account, they can count on at least 14 votes.

EKRE has 11 MPs following last year's defections, plus they can count on Kalle Grünthal, now a window seat MP. Center has seven MPs after it, too, saw an exodus last year.

Altogether, this would give the EKRE/Center axis 19 votes — five more than the SDE faction and its associates have.

Isamaa has eight MPs and can also count on former Center MP Jaanus Karilaid and former EKRE MPs Henn Põlluaas and Ants Frosch, who both joined the breakaway party ERK. Põlluaas himself is a former speaker.

The remaining window seat MPs are Tõnis Mölder, Kersti Sarapuu, Enn Eesmaa, Jaak Valge, Leo Kunnas, and these may also play a role in the final outcome.
The other, first deputy speaker is Toomas Kivimägi (Reform).

The Riigikogu Board elections take place at a full plenary assembly session starting on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Seeder is a former Isamaa leader.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:38

Average Finance Ministry performance bonuses equal to one month's salary

17:36

Estonia amends Constitution to strip Russian, Belarusian citizens of right to vote

17:16

Regional minister: People have the right to live where they want

17:01

BC Kalev/Cramo make Estonian-Latvian Basketball League semifinals

16:35

Keldo: In the future, business owners may only have to submit one report

16:32

Latvian company's electric mopeds hit Tallinn streets

16:03

Gallery: Estonia's largest battery storage facility opened at Auvere

15:28

Basketball star Henri Drell instrumental in Tenerife Champions League win

15:10

Tanel Kiik: Government offering the employee random wage contracts

14:37

Major Estonian agricultural sector deal falls through as bank pulls out

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

25.03

Rubio 'reinforced' US commitment to Baltic security at foreign ministers' meeting

24.03

Estonia to look for allies in fight against ETS2

10:02

Shortage sends price of beef soaring in Estonia

25.03

Estonia's new government: Who's who

25.03

Gallery: Estonia marks 76th anniversary of March deportations Updated

25.03

Bank of Estonia expects inflation to rise to 6% this year

11.03

Nora Maria London: How we killed the sacred

25.03

Partial solar eclipse visible in Estonia on Saturday

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo