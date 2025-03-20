X!

President, Riigikogu speakers' salaries rise to over €9,700 per month

News
Alar Karis and Lauri Hussar.
Alar Karis and Lauri Hussar. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The monthly salaries of the president and speaker of the Riigikogu will rise to over €9,700 and MP's pay to over €6,300 from April after annual indexation is added.

The salary index for senior state officials is the same as that used for pension indexation, meaning a 5.7 percent salary increase.

Starting April 1, the salaries of President Alar Karis, Supreme Court Chief Justice Villu Kõve, and Speaker of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar will rise by over €500 to €9,724 (currently €9,200). Prime Minister Kristen Michal's salary will increase to €9,013 (currently €8,759).

The salaries of other ministers will increase from €7,445 to €7,661. Riigikogu members will see their monthly salaries rise from €5,979 to €6,320.

As of April 1, the salary of the deputy speaker of the Riigikogu will be €8,265, the same as that of the chairs of parliamentary committees and factions, as well as the auditor general and the chancellor of justice.

Indexed is calculated annually on April 1 based on an index value determined by 20 percent of the annual increase in the consumer price index and 80 percent of the annual growth in social tax contributions for pension insurance.

The average monthly old-age pension is also set by inflation and it rose by €43 in 2025 to €851. On Wednesday, Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) said pensions were rising too quickly.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

