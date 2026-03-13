Estonian president's monthly salary tops €10,000 as indexed wages grow

From April 1, Estonia's top public servants will see their salaries rise, pushing the president, Riigikogu speaker and Supreme Court chief justice above €10,000 a month.

Salaries for the country's highest-ranking public servants are indexed similarly to pensions, with most of the increase tied to social tax growth and a smaller portion linked to inflation.

The government confirmed Thursday that pensions will rise 5.3 percent in April under the same formula.

However, several top officials had their pay growth curbed in 2023. Their salaries are slated to rise by half the indexed amount through spring 2028, when they will be adjusted to make up for the previously deferred increases.

These include the prime minister, government ministers, Supreme Court justices, state secretary, attorney general, circuit court judges, district and administrative court judges, public conciliator and the gender equality and equal treatment commissioner.

President Alar Karis and President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) will each earn a monthly gross salary of €10,240.

The president will also receive a representation allowance equal to 20 percent of his salary, bringing his total monthly income to €12,288, while Hussar can claim up to €1,664 a month for work-related expenses.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Villu Kõve's salary and representation allowance will rise to match the president's, while Prime Minister Kristen Michal's (Reform) monthly pay will increase to €9,256, plus a 20 percent representation allowance, totaling €11,107.

Riigikogu vice-presidents, committee chairs, parliamentary group chairs, the auditor general and the chancellor of justice will see their monthly salaries rise to €8,704.

With their 20 percent representation allowances, the auditor general and justice chancellor will earn a total of €10,445 a month, while Riigikogu members' expense allowances bring their total to €10,368.

MPs whose primary residence is registered outside Tallinn or its surrounding municipalities are also eligible for €1,331 in monthly housing benefits.

Minimum wage, pensions still below €1,000

Ministers, the attorney general, the state secretary and Supreme Court justices, meanwhile, will see their salaries rise to €7,868, with representation allowances bringing total monthly pay to €9,442.

Other officials will likewise see their monthly salaries increase from next month including deputy Riigikogu committee chairs, circuit court judges, regular MPs, district and administrative court judges, the public conciliator, the gender equality and equal treatment commissioner, as well as the Bank of Estonia's supervisory board chair and its members.

Regular MPs' base monthly salary, for example, will increase to €6,656, exclusive of expense allowances or housing benefits.

From April 1, Estonia's average old-age pension will rise by €43 to €860 a month.

In mid-February, employer and trade union representatives also agreed on a new monthly minimum wage of €946 for 2026.

