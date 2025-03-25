Analyst: Terras had to be included in the government to keep Eesti 200 together

Eesti 200's somewhat unexpected appointment of Hendrik Terras as rural affairs minister was partly due to the fact that he could not be left out of the government, political analyst Tõnis Leht said.

What do you see as the most significant change the renewed government will bring?

Considering the highly complex security situation, the most important change is an even greater emphasis on national defense. Defense spending will rise above 5 percent [of GDP], and hopefully, we will also kick-start the defense industry. Alongside this, the key message is that new weapons and additional ammunition can only be purchased with a strong and functioning economy. This, in turn, means that other sectors of society must serve entrepreneurship, the economy and the defense sector in the coming years.

For the first time, a coalition framework agreement has been signed, to be followed by more detailed sectoral agreements in the coming months. Is there hope that this approach will result in a more thorough and well-thought-out action plan?

This is indeed another way to draft a coalition agreement, and it is innovative for Estonia. For example, in Germany, coalition agreements are currently being made in this way. A framework agreement allows for the rapid formulation of key priorities and enables decision-making to begin without waiting for the entire coalition agreement to be completed.

It is certainly beneficial for the entire coalition agreement to be thoroughly reviewed with scientists and experts. However, on the other hand, we must consider that there are less than two years until the next Riigikogu elections, and a coalition with such a narrow majority may not remain functional indefinitely. In this sense, it is reasonable not to take too long to finalize the coalition agreement so that there is enough time to implement it.

How do you assess the new ministers brought into the government? For example, Eesti 200 leader Kristina Kallas has already mentioned that many strong candidates declined the offer, while Hendrik Terras has remarked that he has witnessed the birth of a calf and stacked firewood.

Eesti 200 certainly tried to recruit strong ministers from outside politics to demonstrate that it remains an attractive party for new members. This attempt was unsuccessful, so they had to choose from their existing ranks.

It is somewhat surprising that Hendrik Terras was assigned to rural affairs, while Igor Taro, who has a strong background in regional policy, was appointed as the minister of the interior. This likely indicates that their talent pool is rather limited. Terras's short political experience meant he was not entrusted with the complex role of interior minister. At the same time, he could not be left out of the government entirely to ensure Eesti 200 remains stable and united.

What do you expect the relationship between the Reform Party and Eesti 200 will be within the coalition?

Harmony never lasts long in any coalition. It is true that the Reform Party and Eesti 200 are ideologically very similar, which should, in theory, make agreements relatively easy to reach.

On the other hand, they are so similar that they are also direct competitors for the same voter base, which creates tension. Eesti 200's low ratings might push them to make sudden, unexpected moves and sharply differentiate themselves from the Reform Party, so potential friction points are already present.

What keeps them together is the fact that the Reform Party no longer has easy or convenient options for reshaping the coalition — there are no readily available alternatives. Any changes to the coalition would be quite complicated.

Could this fall's local elections shake up the political landscape?

Every election has a significant impact on domestic politics and something always happens afterward.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!