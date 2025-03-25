X!

Analyst: Terras had to be included in the government to keep Eesti 200 together

News
Tõnis Leht.
Tõnis Leht. Source: ERR
News

Eesti 200's somewhat unexpected appointment of Hendrik Terras as rural affairs minister was partly due to the fact that he could not be left out of the government, political analyst Tõnis Leht said.

What do you see as the most significant change the renewed government will bring?

Considering the highly complex security situation, the most important change is an even greater emphasis on national defense. Defense spending will rise above 5 percent [of GDP], and hopefully, we will also kick-start the defense industry. Alongside this, the key message is that new weapons and additional ammunition can only be purchased with a strong and functioning economy. This, in turn, means that other sectors of society must serve entrepreneurship, the economy and the defense sector in the coming years.

For the first time, a coalition framework agreement has been signed, to be followed by more detailed sectoral agreements in the coming months. Is there hope that this approach will result in a more thorough and well-thought-out action plan?

This is indeed another way to draft a coalition agreement, and it is innovative for Estonia. For example, in Germany, coalition agreements are currently being made in this way. A framework agreement allows for the rapid formulation of key priorities and enables decision-making to begin without waiting for the entire coalition agreement to be completed.

It is certainly beneficial for the entire coalition agreement to be thoroughly reviewed with scientists and experts. However, on the other hand, we must consider that there are less than two years until the next Riigikogu elections, and a coalition with such a narrow majority may not remain functional indefinitely. In this sense, it is reasonable not to take too long to finalize the coalition agreement so that there is enough time to implement it.

How do you assess the new ministers brought into the government? For example, Eesti 200 leader Kristina Kallas has already mentioned that many strong candidates declined the offer, while Hendrik Terras has remarked that he has witnessed the birth of a calf and stacked firewood.

Eesti 200 certainly tried to recruit strong ministers from outside politics to demonstrate that it remains an attractive party for new members. This attempt was unsuccessful, so they had to choose from their existing ranks.

It is somewhat surprising that Hendrik Terras was assigned to rural affairs, while Igor Taro, who has a strong background in regional policy, was appointed as the minister of the interior. This likely indicates that their talent pool is rather limited. Terras's short political experience meant he was not entrusted with the complex role of interior minister. At the same time, he could not be left out of the government entirely to ensure Eesti 200 remains stable and united.

What do you expect the relationship between the Reform Party and Eesti 200 will be within the coalition?

Harmony never lasts long in any coalition. It is true that the Reform Party and Eesti 200 are ideologically very similar, which should, in theory, make agreements relatively easy to reach.

On the other hand, they are so similar that they are also direct competitors for the same voter base, which creates tension. Eesti 200's low ratings might push them to make sudden, unexpected moves and sharply differentiate themselves from the Reform Party, so potential friction points are already present.

What keeps them together is the fact that the Reform Party no longer has easy or convenient options for reshaping the coalition — there are no readily available alternatives. Any changes to the coalition would be quite complicated.

Could this fall's local elections shake up the political landscape?

Every election has a significant impact on domestic politics and something always happens afterward.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:24

Estonian company included in EU's chosen strategic raw materials projects

15:58

Partial solar eclipse visible in Estonia on Saturday

15:27

Historical sources: Estonian single mothers did not have it good after all

15:27

Henri Veesaar, Kerr Kriisa's teams reach NCAA 'March Madness' last 16

14:53

MPEÕK wins court ruling to change name to Estonian Christian Orthodox Church

14:35

Analyst: Terras had to be included in the government to keep Eesti 200 together

14:34

Isamaa MP: Party has not decided who to back as Riigikogu second deputy speaker

14:26

Electric bikes returning to Tartu's bikeshare as weather warms up

13:58

Anett Kontaveit takes up padel ball, wins competition

13:55

SDE put Tanel Kiik forward as Riigikogu deputy speaker candidate

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.03

Expert: Ukraine has caught up and overtaken Russia in deep strikes capability

24.03

Estonia to look for allies in fight against ETS2

24.03

Tallinn's Foorum Center to be revamped, renamed

23.03

Analysts: Germany's billion-euro investment will also reach Estonian economy

24.03

Aimar Ventsel: Putin has declared the Russian language to be state property

24.03

Residents disturbed by seagulls flocking to Estonia's cities

10:39

Bank of Estonia expects inflation to rise to 6% this year

24.03

Gallery: Reform, Eesti 200 leaders sign new coalition agreement Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo