Reform Party's rating rises, Isamaa and EKRE's fall

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Refrom) at the Riigikogu, with Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu in the foreground.
Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Refrom) at the Riigikogu, with Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu in the foreground. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Over the past week, the coalition Reform Party has seen its rating rise, while opposition parties Isamaa and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) have seen a fall in support, according to a survey.

The research, conducted by Norstat on behalf of think tank the Institute for Societal Research, found Reform's support rose by one percentage point over the past week, taking the prime minister's party past EKRE, which had previously overtaken it.

EKRE's own support also fell, by 1.6 percentage points over the same time period.

Isamaa's rating fell by 1.1 percentage points over the week.

By party, Isamaa remains most-supported at 30.6 percent, with the Reform Party's rating now 17.8 percent.

EKRE polled at 16.1 percent, less than a percentage point ahead of the Center Party, also in opposition, at 15.4 percent.

The Social Democrats (SDE), until last month in office and now in opposition, picked up 10.4 percent of support.

Eesti 200, in coalition with Reform, continues to rate below the 5-percent threshold required to win seats under Estonia's electoral system, at 2.4 percent according to Norstat.

Overall, the two coalition parties rated at 20.2 percent, compared with 72.5 percent for the four opposition parties. Support for non-parliamentary parties made up the balance.

Norstat conducts its polls on a weekly basis and aggregates the results over the preceding four weeks. The latest survey was taken March 3-30, and 4,000 Estonian citizens of voting age were quizzed.

Norstat says it weights its sample size according to various socio-economic indicators, excludes respondents who expressed no party preference when calculating relative support for parties, and uses a combined online and phone survey method.

It claims a margin of error depending on the size of the largest group's proportion. For instance, Isamaa's results, as most-supported party, come with a margin of error +/-1.77 percent, while the margin of error for Eesti 200 is +/-0.59 percent.

--

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Andrew Whyte

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

