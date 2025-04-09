X!

Ratings: Isamaa's support falls, Center rises to third most popular party

News
News

Support for the opposition party Isamaa continues to decline, while the Center Party's is on the rise, a new survey commissioned by Ühiskonnauuringute instituut and Norstat Eesti AS Norstat shows.

Isamaa is still the most popular party by a considerable margin and is the most preferred party on 29.5 percent. But this is a fall from 30.6 percent last week and by 2.2 percentage points over the last two weeks. The party has been over 30 percent for at least a month.

Reform followed with 17.9 percent and Center 16.2 percent. Both were similar to the previous week, but Center's support has risen by 3 percentage points since mid-February.

The top three are followed by EKRE (15.8 percent) – whose support has fallen by 1.9 percentage points over the last two weeks – and SDE (10.3 percent).

Eesti 200's (2.7 percent) support is well below the 5 percent threshold.

The support of the non-parliamentary Right Party was 4.5 percent. Last week it was 4.3.

When combined, 20.6 percent of respondents support the coalition (Reform and Eesti 200) and 71.8 percent support the opposition parties. 

The latest results cover March 10 to April 6, and 4,000 voting age residents participated in the survey.

Party support March 16-April 4. Source: Ühiskonnauuringute instituut/Norstat Eesti AS

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:47

Ratings: Isamaa's support falls, Center rises to third most popular party

10:02

Estonia's goods exports rose by 12 percent in February

09:38

Researchers: The manor as a mirror of Estonian identity and history

08:56

Minister: EU funding rejection won't greatly affect Estonia's drone wall plans

08:04

President Karis approves removal of third-country nationals' voting rights in Estonia

00:57

Polish President in Estonia: We must develop our defense industry Updated

08.04

Main program announced for 2025 Viljandi Folk Music Festival

08.04

Teachers in no rush to support removal of behavior and diligence grading

08.04

Estonian curling duo win third consecutive Mixed Doubles Superseries title in Canada

08.04

Steven Blockmans: In Trump's tariff war, time is on the EU's side

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

08.04

Construction of new US embassy in Tallinn to start in 2027

08.04

Estonian basketball player Kerr Kriisa to join Cincinnati Bearcats

05.04

Estonia expels Russian ethnic nationalist deemed security threat

00:57

Polish President in Estonia: We must develop our defense industry Updated

08.04

Riigikogu to vote on navy's right to use force, including against civilian vessels

08.04

Schools to stop evaluating students' behavior, diligence from September

07.04

Fuel retailers: Oil price drop will reach gas stations in coming days

08.04

Steven Blockmans: In Trump's tariff war, time is on the EU's side

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo