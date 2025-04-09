Ratings: Isamaa's support falls, Center rises to third most popular party

Support for the opposition party Isamaa continues to decline, while the Center Party's is on the rise, a new survey commissioned by Ühiskonnauuringute instituut and Norstat Eesti AS Norstat shows.

Isamaa is still the most popular party by a considerable margin and is the most preferred party on 29.5 percent. But this is a fall from 30.6 percent last week and by 2.2 percentage points over the last two weeks. The party has been over 30 percent for at least a month.

Reform followed with 17.9 percent and Center 16.2 percent. Both were similar to the previous week, but Center's support has risen by 3 percentage points since mid-February.

The top three are followed by EKRE (15.8 percent) – whose support has fallen by 1.9 percentage points over the last two weeks – and SDE (10.3 percent).

Eesti 200's (2.7 percent) support is well below the 5 percent threshold.

The support of the non-parliamentary Right Party was 4.5 percent. Last week it was 4.3.

When combined, 20.6 percent of respondents support the coalition (Reform and Eesti 200) and 71.8 percent support the opposition parties.

The latest results cover March 10 to April 6, and 4,000 voting age residents participated in the survey.

Party support March 16-April 4. Source: Ühiskonnauuringute instituut/Norstat Eesti AS

--

