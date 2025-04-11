Ratings: Isamaa support down to 20 percent

Isamaa's rating dropped by nine percentage points between March and April, now lying slightly ahead of both the coalition Reform Party and the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), according to a recent survey.

The poll, conducted by Turu-uuringute, put Isamaa at 20 percent, down from 29 percent and one percentage point ahead of both Reform and EKRE.

Both Reform and EKRE saw a rise, both moving from 17 percent last month, narrowing the gap.

The opposition Center Party also saw a surge in support, from 13 percent in March to 16 percent this month, according to Turu-uuringute.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE), now in opposition, and the non-parliamentary Parempoolsed, both polled at 9 percent in the April survey, while Eesti 200, in office with Reform, rated just 3 percent – below the 5-percent threshold needed to win seats and one percentage point ahead of the Estonian Greens (Rohelised).

No other party polled above 1 percent, while 2 percent of respondents to Turu-uuringute said they would vote for an independent candidate.

The two coalition parties polled at 22 percent, compared to 64 percent for the four opposition parties combined.

In March, the figures were 20 percent and 69 percent, respectively.

Support for non-parliamentary parties stood at 12 percent, compared to 10 percent in March.

Turu-uuringute's survey, conducted from April 3-9, interviewed over 900 Estonian citizens aged 18 or older, 50 percent by phone and 50 percent online.

The figures exclude unpledged respondents.

The Turu-uuringute results differ significantly from the Norstat poll, which put Isamaa's support at 29.5 percent, compared to 17.9 percent for Reform, 16.2 percent for Center, and 15.8 percent for EKRE.

SDE polled at 10.3 percent, Parempoolsed at 4.5 percent, and Eesti 200 at 2.7 percent, according to Norstat.

Kantar Emor, another major pollster, will publish their April survey next week.

