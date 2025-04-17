Ratings: Isamaa's support falls, Center catches up with Reform Party

Support for the two coalition parties is this month at its lowest level since the current government entered office, at 20 percent, while opposition support came to 66 percent, according to a recent survey conducted by Kantar Emor.

According to the poll, Isamaa continued to lead the party ratings in April, but while the party's rating was at a record 29 percent in February, it dropped to 23 percent in April.

Meanwhile, support for the Center Party has been moving in an upward direction.

Reform picked up 17 percent of support in April, slightly less than in March, but the change is essentially within a one-percentage-point margin.

The Center Party has caught up with the Reform Party, which also picked up 17 percent support among pledged voters.

The last time Center enjoyed such a high level of support was in August last year. Support among non-ethnic Estonian voters has grown to 68 percent, while only 6 percent of ethnic Estonian respondents said they back Center.

Support for the Social Democrats (SDE) remained at the same level as the previous month in April — 12 percent. The last time the party's support fell this low was at the end of 2023.

Support for the non-parliamentary Parempoolsed rose by one percentage point in April to 9 percent, the highest level posted in Kantar Emor's surveys so far.

Eesti 200, in office with Reform, was supported by 3 percent of respondents in April, the same as in previous months.

The Estonian Greens (Rohelised) and the KOOS party were backed by 2 percent each, while the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) and the EÜVP each received 1 percent of support.

Results with 'can't say' respondents included

A total of 28 percent of respondents in April did not name a party preference (compared with 26 percent in March). Taking these respondents into account, Isamaa found 17 percent support (down from 19 percent in March), Reform, 12 percent (down from 13 percent), Center's was unchanged at 12 percent, EKRE's fell by one percentage point to 11 percent and the Social Democrats' (SDE) rating held steady at 9 percent, and Parempoolsed at 6 percent.

Support for Eesti 200 stood at 2 percent when including undecided respondents, as was support for the Greens; Koos and ERK were each at 1 percent.

Support for Center Party rose among respondents of other nationalities.

Among non-ethnic Estonian respondents, overwhelmingly meaning Russian-speaking voters, who expressed a clear preference, Center enjoyed the highest support at 68 percent — up from 51 percent in January. The party found 6 percent support from among native Estonian-speaking voters.

Among non-ethnic Estonian voters, KOOS found 7 percent support, SDE and EKRE 6 percent each, Isamaa and Reform 4 percent each, and Eesti 200, 2 percent.

Among Estonian respondents, Isamaa polled highest at 29 percent, followed by Reform with 20 percent and EKRE with 17 percent. SDE was backed by 13 percent of Estonian voters; Parempoolsed by 10 percent.

Support for Eesti 200 among ethnic Estonian voters stood at 3 percent, the same level as the Greens.

Support for the Center Party is growing in Tallinn

The local elections are due in the fall. In Tallinn, Estonia's largest municipality, the Center Party leads among decided voters, at 34 percent of support.

Reform is in second place in Tallinn with 15 percent, followed by Isamaa at 14 percent. SDE, which currently holds the mayoral office, is supported by 11 percent of respondents in the capital.

EKRE enjoyed 9 percent support in the capital, Parempoolsed 8 percent and Eesti 200 4 percent.

Center also had the highest support in Ida-Viru County at 39 percent. EKRE was the most popular in South Estonia, while in other regions, Isamaa led in support.

Kantar Emor conducted its interviews online and over the phone between April 9 and 15, during which time 1,488 eligible voters across Estonia were quizzed. The maximum possible margin of error on this basis is +/- 2.2 percent, Kantar Emor says.

Polling day at the municipal elections is Sunday, October 19, 2025.

