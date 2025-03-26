X!

Ratings: Isamaa support at record high, Eesti 200's at all-time low

News
The Riigikogu's main chamber.
The Riigikogu's main chamber. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

While support for the opposition Isamaa party has reached a record high, according to a recent survey, coalition party Eesti 200 now has a record low rating of 2 percent.

The poll, conducted by Norstat on behalf of conservative think tank the Institute for Societal Studies, is conducted on a weekly basis, with results aggregated over the preceding four weeks.

A total of 31.7 percent of respondents said they back Isamaa, the highest level for the party since Norstat started conducting its polls in their current format, in January 2019.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), also in opposition, rated second at 17.7 percent support according to Norstat, followed by the coalition Reform Party at 16.8 percent.

The opposition Center Party picked up 15.4 percent of respondents' support, followed by the Social Democrats (SDE), who recently exited office and rated at 9.8 percent this week.

While Center's rating has risen by 1.9 percentage points over the past five weeks, SDE's rating is at its lowest since September 2023.

The sixth Riigikogu party, Eesti 200, polled at 1.4 percent for the past week, Norstat found.

This is the lowest level of support the party, founded in 2018 and in office with Reform, has seen and is below the 2-percent threshold required at an election to receive state support, as well as the 5-percent level needed to win seats.
The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed picked up 3.7 percent of respondents during the same period.

Support for the Estonian Greens (Rohelised) stayed at 0.9 percent, and for the pro-Kremlin KOOS party, at 0.8 percent.

Overall, the two coalition parties were supported by a total of 18.8 percent of respondents, compared with 74.6 percent for the four opposition parties.
Once a month, Norstat also asks respondents for their opinion on the government and the prime minister's performance.

According to these latest results, 23 percent of respondents find the government is doing its job "very well" or "quite well," while 71 percent think the government is doing its job "quite poorly" or "very poorly."

Prime Minister Kristen Michal's (Reform) approval rating was 20 percent; 60 percent of respondents said they disapprove of his performance.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Barbara Oja, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:31

What could be the future of Estonian phosphorite?

12:01

President Alar Karis to open new Estonian embassy in Riga

11:19

Deputy mayor: Tallinn public transport Women's Day campaign out of place

11:09

EDF soldier dies after three-vehicle collision in Ida-Viru County

10:49

Court finds Andrey Makarov guilty of treason in Ukraine-plated car arson attack

10:02

Shortage sends price of beef soaring in Estonia

09:28

Minister: My time spent studying in Russia means I know how things work there

09:24

Janne Jõesaar-Ruusalu appointed new Estonian ambassador to Finland

08:54

SDE chair: Party will not block voting rights constitutional amendment

08:48

Estonian men's football team beat Moldova 3–2 in world cup qualifier

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

25.03

Rubio 'reinforced' US commitment to Baltic security at foreign ministers' meeting

24.03

Estonia to look for allies in fight against ETS2

25.03

Estonia's new government: Who's who

25.03

Bank of Estonia expects inflation to rise to 6% this year

25.03

Gallery: Estonia marks 76th anniversary of March deportations Updated

24.03

Tallinn's Foorum Center to be revamped, renamed

23.03

Expert: Ukraine has caught up and overtaken Russia in deep strikes capability

25.03

Historical sources: Estonian single mothers did not have it good after all

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo