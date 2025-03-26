Ratings: Isamaa support at record high, Eesti 200's at all-time low

While support for the opposition Isamaa party has reached a record high, according to a recent survey, coalition party Eesti 200 now has a record low rating of 2 percent.

The poll, conducted by Norstat on behalf of conservative think tank the Institute for Societal Studies, is conducted on a weekly basis, with results aggregated over the preceding four weeks.

A total of 31.7 percent of respondents said they back Isamaa, the highest level for the party since Norstat started conducting its polls in their current format, in January 2019.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), also in opposition, rated second at 17.7 percent support according to Norstat, followed by the coalition Reform Party at 16.8 percent.

The opposition Center Party picked up 15.4 percent of respondents' support, followed by the Social Democrats (SDE), who recently exited office and rated at 9.8 percent this week.

While Center's rating has risen by 1.9 percentage points over the past five weeks, SDE's rating is at its lowest since September 2023.

The sixth Riigikogu party, Eesti 200, polled at 1.4 percent for the past week, Norstat found.

This is the lowest level of support the party, founded in 2018 and in office with Reform, has seen and is below the 2-percent threshold required at an election to receive state support, as well as the 5-percent level needed to win seats.

The non-parliamentary Parempoolsed picked up 3.7 percent of respondents during the same period.

Support for the Estonian Greens (Rohelised) stayed at 0.9 percent, and for the pro-Kremlin KOOS party, at 0.8 percent.

Overall, the two coalition parties were supported by a total of 18.8 percent of respondents, compared with 74.6 percent for the four opposition parties.

Once a month, Norstat also asks respondents for their opinion on the government and the prime minister's performance.

According to these latest results, 23 percent of respondents find the government is doing its job "very well" or "quite well," while 71 percent think the government is doing its job "quite poorly" or "very poorly."

Prime Minister Kristen Michal's (Reform) approval rating was 20 percent; 60 percent of respondents said they disapprove of his performance.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!