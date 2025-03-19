Estonia's new coalition starts out with combined support rating of 20%

According to a March survey by Turu-uuringute AS, the new government formed by the Reform Party and Eesti 200 begins its term with 20 percent support. During the same period, 69 percent of respondents supported opposition parties in the Riigikogu.

The support for the two governing parties remained stable in March compared to February. In February, the Reform Party had the backing of 18 percent of voters, while Eesti 200 was supported by 4 percent. In March, these figures stood at 17 and 3 percent, respectively, among Estonian citizens aged 18 and over who had a voting preference.

Isamaa remained the most popular party in March, with its support increasing by 5 percentage points from February to 29 percent. The Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and the Reform Party tied for second place, each with 17 percent support.

The Center Party's support remained steady at 13 percent despite its conviction in the Porto Franco case.

The Social Democratic Party, which was ousted from the government, saw its support drop by 3 percentage points to 10 percent in March — the lowest level for the party since the fall of 2023.

Support for the non-parliamentary Parempoolsed declined by 2 percentage points month-over-month, landing at 6 percent.

The parties Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives (ERK) and the Estonian Greens each had 1 percent support in March. The KOOS party was backed by 2 percent, while support for all other parties combined remained below 1 percent. Additionally, 2 percent of respondents said they would vote for an independent candidate.

According to a prime ministerial survey commissioned by Delfi, the largest share of respondents — 27 percent — favored Isamaa chairman Urmas Reinsalu as the next prime minister. Center Party leader Mihhail Kõlvart was preferred by 13 percent, while 12 percent supported current Prime Minister Kristen Michal in his role, the same percentage as those who backed EKRE leader Martin Helme.

Turu-uuringute AS conducted the survey between March 6 and 12, polling 891 Estonian citizens aged 18 and over nationwide. Half of the responses were collected via telephone interviews and the other half through an online survey. The party support figures are based on respondents with a stated voting preference.

--

