Eesti 200 split with Reform in Viimsi and working on no-confidence vote

Viimsi Municipality.
Viimsi Municipality. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
While Eesti 200 and the Reform Party are forming a new ruling coalition on Toompea Hill, the situation in Viimsi Municipality is moving in the opposite direction, as Eesti 200 is preparing to file a motion of no confidence against municipal leaders from the Reform Party.

Ahead of the Viimsi Municipal Council meeting on March 18, Jan Trei, a representative of the opposition party Isamaa, submitted a motion of no confidence against Viimsi Mayor Illar Lemetti and Deputy Mayor Alar Mik, both from the Reform Party. The motion was signed by ten council members, including three members of Eesti 200, who had previously been part of the ruling coalition.

Atso Matsalu, head of Eesti 200's Viimsi branch and chairman of the Viimsi Municipal Council, told ERR that the developments in Toompea are not directly relevant to their situation, as this was a decision made by the local Eesti 200 faction. "We provided our explanations and the party leader (Kristina Kallas) accepted them," Matsalu said.

Matsalu has previously stated that Viimsi does not have a functioning coalition when Reform's partners are being held hostage by the personal ambitions of two individuals — Alar Mik and Illar Lemetti.

According to Matsalu, the motion of no confidence was bound to be submitted to the council regardless — the only question was whether Eesti 200, which had been in a coalition with the Reform Party in Viimsi for over three years, would support it. "These issues have just been piling up. We've also spoken with the Reform Party about the need for changes, but they were unwilling to agree," he noted.

The motion of no confidence against Mayor Lemetti and Deputy Mayor Mik was signed by representatives from Eesti 200, EKRE, Isamaa and the election alliance Kogukondade Viimsi, along with independent council member Kristel Potsepp, bringing the total to ten signatories. Since the Viimsi council has 21 members, at least one additional vote is required for the motion to pass. Matsalu expressed confidence that they would secure that vote.

"There is also dissatisfaction within the Reform Party itself. We are fairly certain that we will get the 11th vote," he said.

Unless an extraordinary session is called earlier, the motion of no confidence will be put to a vote at the municipal council meeting scheduled for April 8.

The Reform Party currently holds six seats in the Viimsi council, including those of sitting and former Riigikogu members Aivar Sõerd and Siim Kallas. Eesti 200 has three seats, held by Atso Matsalu, Anneli Laines-Ensling and Jaanus Lember.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

