New Reform-Eesti 200 government minister candidates to be announced Saturday

The ministerial candidates for the newly formed Reform Party and Eesti 200 government will be announced this Saturday, March 22.

This follows the signing of the bipartite coalition agreement, needed after the ejection of the Social Democrats (SDE) earlier this month.

The Reform Party's board and council are meeting Saturday to nominate ministerial candidates and receive an overview by party leader Prime Minister Kristen Michal of the coalition negotiations, agreement, and government delegation.

Erkki Keldo, current economics affairs minister, is a member of that delegation and told ERR that, in addition to nominations, the distribution of Riigikogu committee seats and the new board composition will be decided.

The specific individuals to head the Riigikogu committees will be announced Monday, he said.

Eesti 200 spokesperson Mathi Kivi said its board and council will also meet Saturday to announce ministerial candidates.

Similarly, Riigikogu committee and other positions will be made and announced Monday, Kivi said.

The two parties' negotiation delegations on Wednesday concluded the draft of the foundational coalition agreement.

This three-page agreement must be approved Saturday and voted on by both parties' MPs Monday.

The pact focuses on raising defense spending to 5 percent of GDP per year, abolishing the 2 percent corporate income tax, and aiming for a "higher value-added economy."

Changes compared to the previous agreement include more emphasis on innovation, privatizing non-strategic state enterprises, and streamlining business processes.

Once nominated, a vote on the government and ministers must also be held at the Riigikogu.

