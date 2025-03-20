X!

New Reform-Eesti 200 government minister candidates to be announced Saturday

News
Attache case (photo is illustrative).
Attache case (photo is illustrative). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The ministerial candidates for the newly formed Reform Party and Eesti 200 government will be announced this Saturday, March 22.

This follows the signing of the bipartite coalition agreement, needed after the ejection of the Social Democrats (SDE) earlier this month.

The Reform Party's board and council are meeting Saturday to nominate ministerial candidates and receive an overview by party leader Prime Minister Kristen Michal of the coalition negotiations, agreement, and government delegation.

Erkki Keldo, current economics affairs minister, is a member of that delegation and told ERR that, in addition to nominations, the distribution of Riigikogu committee seats and the new board composition will be decided.

The specific individuals to head the Riigikogu committees will be announced Monday, he said.

Eesti 200 spokesperson Mathi Kivi said its board and council will also meet Saturday to announce ministerial candidates.

Similarly, Riigikogu committee and other positions will be made and announced Monday, Kivi said.

The two parties' negotiation delegations on Wednesday concluded the draft of the foundational coalition agreement.

This three-page agreement must be approved Saturday and voted on by both parties' MPs Monday.

The pact focuses on raising defense spending to 5 percent of GDP per year, abolishing the 2 percent corporate income tax, and aiming for a "higher value-added economy."

Changes compared to the previous agreement include more emphasis on innovation, privatizing non-strategic state enterprises, and streamlining business processes.

Once nominated, a vote on the government and ministers must also be held at the Riigikogu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:52

Hans-Kaarel Laes and Emil Laanemets: Paid higher education a must in Estonia

13:41

Analysis: Estonia's oil shale plants kept price of electricity 17% lower in 2024

13:36

Henri Drell helps Tenerife to Champions League win in debut game

13:35

Kaja Kallas: EU countries with high debt burdens do not support joint loans for defense

13:04

President, Riigikogu speakers' salaries rise to over €9,700 per month

13:01

Raimond Kaljulaid: Headlessness in political leadership of national defense

12:30

Coalition talks unlikely to secure funding for covering healthcare shortfall

11:56

Utilitas, Sunly submit competing Saaremaa offshore wind farm bids

11:23

South Korea opens embassy in Tallinn

10:55

Eesti 200 chair: Pensions growing too quickly in Estonia

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

16.03

Muons used to test the condition of a road bridge in Estonia

18.03

German paper: Things are not going well for Kaja Kallas

19.03

Record number of apartments up for sale in Narva

18.03

Finnish volunteers in Estonia join Defense League amid Russia's Ukraine aggression

19.03

Court sentences two minors to nearly ten years in prison for murder

19.03

Reform, Eesti 200 publish new coalition agreement

18.03

Tallinn launches new program to improve safety around city's schools

19.03

Opposition: Estonia needs to take defense spending to 6-7% of GDP

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo