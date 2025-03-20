X!

Estonia's producer price index of industrial output steadily rising

News
Auvere power station in Ida-Viru County.
Auvere power station in Ida-Viru County. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

The producer price index of industrial output, which expresses changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia both for the domestic market and for export, rose by 3.3 percent between January and February this year, Statistics Estonia reported.

The index also rose year-on-year to February 2025, by 6.1 percent, the agency said.

Eveli Šokman, Statistics Estonia team lead for producer price statistics, said compared with February 2024, the producer price index was most affected by price rises in electricity production, in the manufacture of wood and wooden items, and the manufacture of food products.

She said: "Falling prices in the manufacture of fabricated metal products, paper and paper products, and furniture had the opposite effect on the index. Producer prices increased by 2.3 percent in manufacturing as a whole and by 2.9 percent in the manufacture of food products."

Over the first two months of 2025, the index was impacted the most by price increases in electricity and heat energy production, in the manufacture of wood and wood products, and the manufacture of food products.

The index was also influenced by falling prices in the repair of machinery and equipment, and in the manufacture of fabricated metal products, Statistics Estonia reported.

Producer price index of industrial output. Source: Statistics Estonia

Exports

The export price index rose by 1.9 percent between January and February 2025. The largest price increases were posted in electricity, mining and quarrying, and wood products.

Prices fell the most in the wearing apparel, petroleum products, and fabricated metal products sectors.

On year, the export price index was up by 8.1 percent in February 2025.

Imports

The import price index rose by 2.9 percent in February compared with January. The largest rises were seen in the prices of electricity, furniture, and metals. Prices fell the most for paper and paper products, motor vehicles, and agricultural products, Statistics Estonia said.

Compared with February 2024, the import price index went up by 6.4 percent.

Statistics Estonia compiled the above data on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is available here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:52

Hans-Kaarel Laes and Emil Laanemets: Paid higher education a must in Estonia

13:41

Analysis: Estonia's oil shale plants kept price of electricity 17% lower in 2024

13:36

Henri Drell helps Tenerife to Champions League win in debut game

13:35

Kaja Kallas: EU countries with high debt burdens do not support joint loans for defense

13:04

President, Riigikogu speakers' salaries rise to over €9,700 per month

13:01

Raimond Kaljulaid: Headlessness in political leadership of national defense

12:30

Coalition talks unlikely to secure funding for covering healthcare shortfall

11:56

Utilitas, Sunly submit competing Saaremaa offshore wind farm bids

11:23

South Korea opens embassy in Tallinn

10:55

Eesti 200 chair: Pensions growing too quickly in Estonia

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

16.03

Muons used to test the condition of a road bridge in Estonia

18.03

German paper: Things are not going well for Kaja Kallas

19.03

Record number of apartments up for sale in Narva

18.03

Finnish volunteers in Estonia join Defense League amid Russia's Ukraine aggression

19.03

Court sentences two minors to nearly ten years in prison for murder

19.03

Reform, Eesti 200 publish new coalition agreement

18.03

Tallinn launches new program to improve safety around city's schools

19.03

Opposition: Estonia needs to take defense spending to 6-7% of GDP

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo