Estonia's producer price index of industrial output steadily rising

The producer price index of industrial output, which expresses changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia both for the domestic market and for export, rose by 3.3 percent between January and February this year, Statistics Estonia reported.

The index also rose year-on-year to February 2025, by 6.1 percent, the agency said.

Eveli Šokman, Statistics Estonia team lead for producer price statistics, said compared with February 2024, the producer price index was most affected by price rises in electricity production, in the manufacture of wood and wooden items, and the manufacture of food products.

She said: "Falling prices in the manufacture of fabricated metal products, paper and paper products, and furniture had the opposite effect on the index. Producer prices increased by 2.3 percent in manufacturing as a whole and by 2.9 percent in the manufacture of food products."

Over the first two months of 2025, the index was impacted the most by price increases in electricity and heat energy production, in the manufacture of wood and wood products, and the manufacture of food products.

The index was also influenced by falling prices in the repair of machinery and equipment, and in the manufacture of fabricated metal products, Statistics Estonia reported.

Producer price index of industrial output. Source: Statistics Estonia

Exports

The export price index rose by 1.9 percent between January and February 2025. The largest price increases were posted in electricity, mining and quarrying, and wood products.

Prices fell the most in the wearing apparel, petroleum products, and fabricated metal products sectors.

On year, the export price index was up by 8.1 percent in February 2025.

Imports

The import price index rose by 2.9 percent in February compared with January. The largest rises were seen in the prices of electricity, furniture, and metals. Prices fell the most for paper and paper products, motor vehicles, and agricultural products, Statistics Estonia said.

Compared with February 2024, the import price index went up by 6.4 percent.

Statistics Estonia compiled the above data on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is available here and here.

--

