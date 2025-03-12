X!

Statistics: January exports up 13, imports 16 percent on year

News
Shipping containers at the Port of Tallinn's Muuga Harbor. Photo is illustrative.
Shipping containers at the Port of Tallinn's Muuga Harbor. Photo is illustrative. Source: Jaan Kronberg/HHLA TK Estonia
News

This January, Estonia's exports of goods increased by 13 percent and imports by 16 percent on year, with exports amounting to more than €1.5 billion and imports to €1.8 billion at current prices, Statistics Estonia said Wednesday.

As of January 2025, Estonia's trade deficit stood at €331 million, up €85 million since last January, according to a press release.

According to Statistics Estonia foreign trade analyst Jane Leppmets, the upward trend in foreign trade, which began in the second half of 2024, continued this January.

"In intra-EU trade, exports were up by 11 percent and imports by 9 percent," Leppmets noted. "In extra-EU trade, the rise was 19 percent in exports and as much as 57 percent in imports. Exports to non-EU countries were mainly influenced by greater exports of goods to the United States, and imports from these countries were boosted by increased imports from Turkey."

Mineral products see biggest exports increase

The main commodities exported in January were electrical equipment (15 percent of Estonia's total exports), wood and articles of wood (12 percent), and agricultural products and food preparations (12 percent).

The biggest increase on year was recorded in the exports of mineral products (up by €42 million, or 37 percent), wood and articles of wood (up by €35 million, or 23 percent), and electrical equipment (up by €30 million, or 15 percent).

The biggest fall, meanwhile, was seen in the exports of mechanical appliances (down by €17 million, or 13 percent).

This January, exports of goods of Estonian origin were up by 13 percent on year, similarly to re-exports. The share of goods of Estonian origin in total exports remained unchanged, however, at 65 percent.

Estonia's top export partners in January were Finland (17 percent of Estonia's total exports), Sweden (9 percent), Latvia (8 percent) and Lithuania (8 percent). The main commodities exported that month were mineral products to Finland, electrical equipment to Sweden and transport equipment to Latvia and Lithuania.

The biggest increase occurred in exports of goods to the Netherlands (up by €37 million, or 97 percent), where Estonia exported more wood and articles of wood than last year. Exports decreased the most, meanwhile, to Latvia and Russia — by €10 million — with fewer dispatches of mineral products to Latvia and decreased exports of mechanical appliances to Russia.

Transport equipment most imported commodity

The main commodities imported to Estonia in January were transport equipment (14 percent of Estonia's total imports), electrical equipment (13 percent), and agricultural products and food preparations (13 percent).

On year, the biggest increase was registered in the imports of transport equipment (up by €57 million, or 30 percent), agricultural products and food preparations (up by €42 million, or 22 percent), and mechanical appliances (up by €33 million, or 26 percent). The imports of mineral products, meanwhile, decreased the most (down by €8 million, or 4 percent).

Estonia's top import partners in January were Latvia (14 percent of total imports), followed by Germany (12 percent), Lithuania (10 percent) and Finland (10 percent). The main commodities imported were mineral products from Latvia, Lithuania and Finland, and mechanical appliances from Germany.

On year, the biggest increase occurred in imports of goods from Turkey (up by €54 million, or nearly fivefold), including an increase in transport equipment imports. Decreasing the most, meanwhile, were imports of goods from Finland (down by €42 million, or 19 percent), which included fewer arrivals of mineral products.

As of this year, Statistics Estonia prepares EU imports statistics using detailed data from other EU member states and estimates of their exports to Estonia, which is validated by Statistics Estonia and combined with administrative data.

The figures published on March 12 represent the first data published based on this new methodology.

Click here for more information about January's foreign trade numbers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Write with us!

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:42

Ursel Velve named next chief of Estonian Business and Innovation Agency

17:25

Following pushback, FC Kuressaare backs down on striker's medical expenses

17:10

Rainer Vakra: Weak Environmental Board a nightmare for businesses

16:49

Bank of Estonia: Fourth quarter current account surplus down to 1.4 percent

16:44

Experts: Administrative burden could be cut with clearer environmental rules

16:21

Paide's incoming culture chief has no plans to revive Paide Theater

16:01

SDE leader Lauri Läänemets could run for Riigikogu vice president

15:55

SDE exit from government means Eduard Odinets has to vacate Riigikogu seat

15:17

Land Board switching gears in hunt for state architect

15:16

Pärnu, Keila out of Estonian-Latvian Basketball League playoff contention

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

11.03

Tallinn fines Ridango over public transport e-system failures

08:02

Innocent-looking balloons in the service of a hostile neighbor

09:16

US Secretary of State Rubio signs order to continue military financing to Baltics

11.03

Tallinn to regulate use of rental e-scooters, mopeds and bicycles

11.03

Estonian Defense Forces and Rescue Board receive new armored vehicles

11.03

Bolt wants to abolish calendar-year-based car tax calculation

10.03

Two-party Reform-Eesti 200 government to eliminate corporate income tax

11.03

Tallinn to remove Soviet symbols from Nõmme District Government building

COLLABORATIVE EUROPEAN NEWS PORTAL STARTS

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo