X!

Bank of Estonia: Fourth quarter current account surplus down to 1.4 percent

News
Euros.
Euros. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia's current account surplus stood at €154 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, or 1.4 percent of GDP, down €53 million from the 2 percent GDP surplus in the final quarter of 2023, according to a statistical release published by the Bank of Estonia on Wednesday.

The Bank of Estonia accompanies the release of statistics on the balance of payments, the international investment position and the external debt with a separate statistical release and an economic policy explanation.

This statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

Statistics on the balance of payments, international investment position and external debt for the first quarter of 2025 will be published together with an economic policy and statistical comment by the central bank in June.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Write with us!

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:42

Ursel Velve named next chief of Estonian Business and Innovation Agency

17:25

Following pushback, FC Kuressaare backs down on striker's medical expenses

17:10

Rainer Vakra: Weak Environmental Board a nightmare for businesses

16:49

Bank of Estonia: Fourth quarter current account surplus down to 1.4 percent

16:44

Experts: Administrative burden could be cut with clearer environmental rules

16:21

Paide's incoming culture chief has no plans to revive Paide Theater

16:01

SDE leader Lauri Läänemets could run for Riigikogu vice president

15:55

SDE exit from government means Eduard Odinets has to vacate Riigikogu seat

15:17

Land Board switching gears in hunt for state architect

15:16

Pärnu, Keila out of Estonian-Latvian Basketball League playoff contention

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

11.03

Tallinn fines Ridango over public transport e-system failures

08:02

Innocent-looking balloons in the service of a hostile neighbor

09:16

US Secretary of State Rubio signs order to continue military financing to Baltics

11.03

Tallinn to regulate use of rental e-scooters, mopeds and bicycles

11.03

Estonian Defense Forces and Rescue Board receive new armored vehicles

11.03

Bolt wants to abolish calendar-year-based car tax calculation

10.03

Two-party Reform-Eesti 200 government to eliminate corporate income tax

11.03

Tallinn to remove Soviet symbols from Nõmme District Government building

COLLABORATIVE EUROPEAN NEWS PORTAL STARTS

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo