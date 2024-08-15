Bank of Estonia: June current account close to balance

A flash estimate put Estonia's current account at €8 million in deficit in June, down from a €67 million deficit in June 2023, with goods exports down 11 percent and imports 9 percent but the surplus on the services account increasing by €20 million to €260 million on year, according to a statistical release published by the Bank of Estonia this week.

Flash estimates monthly, full stats quarterly

The Bank of Estonia publishes the flash estimate of the balance of payments for the month before last on a monthly basis.

The quarterly balance of payments is compiled from a combined system of representative primary data sources, including surveys of companies, while the monthly balance of payments draws from a considerably smaller database. Although the monthly report uses as much of the data available for the month reported as possible, including administrative data sources and reports on international payments, it is subjective to a certain degree, which is why it is called an estimate. Once the quarterly balance of payments is released, the monthly balances of payments are adjusted accordingly.

The central bank will publish the balance of payments for the second quarter of 2024 in September.

The Bank of Estonia's statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

