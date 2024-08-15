Bank of Estonia: June current account close to balance

News
Muuga Harbor, Estonia's largest cargo port. Photo is illustrative.
Muuga Harbor, Estonia's largest cargo port. Photo is illustrative. Source: Jaan Kronberg/HHLA TK Estonia
News

A flash estimate put Estonia's current account at €8 million in deficit in June, down from a €67 million deficit in June 2023, with goods exports down 11 percent and imports 9 percent but the surplus on the services account increasing by €20 million to €260 million on year, according to a statistical release published by the Bank of Estonia this week.

Flash estimates monthly, full stats quarterly

The Bank of Estonia publishes the flash estimate of the balance of payments for the month before last on a monthly basis.

The quarterly balance of payments is compiled from a combined system of representative primary data sources, including surveys of companies, while the monthly balance of payments draws from a considerably smaller database. Although the monthly report uses as much of the data available for the month reported as possible, including administrative data sources and reports on international payments, it is subjective to a certain degree, which is why it is called an estimate. Once the quarterly balance of payments is released, the monthly balances of payments are adjusted accordingly.

The central bank will publish the balance of payments for the second quarter of 2024 in September.

The Bank of Estonia's statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:22

Foreign Minister: Estonia keenly following Ukraine's Kursk operations

17:55

Vilkur the hamster begins work with Estonian police

17:29

Former ministry building in Tallinn's Old Town on sale for nearly €6 million

17:20

Tallinn Zoo pilots accessibility app for visually impaired visitors

16:56

Changes to allow family doctors to treat patients on other practice lists

16:45

Tartu's new Downtown Cultural Center to be named 'Siuru'

16:42

Aviation expert: airBaltic has to collapse financially at some stage

16:37

Daily: Tallinn to pay for top SDE members' children's private school building Updated

16:32

Photos: Bellingshausen memorial rock unveiled in Saaremaa

16:32

Olympics photographer Karli Saul's stand-out Paris moments

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

14.08

Tallinn mobility survey proposes 1+1 lanes and speed bumps for the city center

14.08

Tallinn mayor proposes firing hobby school head over deportations post Updated

12.08

China admits container ship Newnew Polar Bear damaged undersea gas pipeline

15:24

Expert on airBaltic loss: They sold too much for too little

16:42

Aviation expert: airBaltic has to collapse financially at some stage

14:59

Investors expect action plan from Estonian startup that owes them millions

16:37

Daily: Tallinn to pay for top SDE members' children's private school building Updated

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo