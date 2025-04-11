X!

Central bank: Estonia sees rise in imports and exports in February

A tractor trailer hauling a shipping container in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative.
A tractor trailer hauling a shipping container in Tallinn. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
A flash estimate put Estonia's current account at a deficit of €116 million this February, according to a statistical release published by the Bank of Estonia on Friday. This is up from a deficit of €69 million in the same month last year, with both exports and imports of goods and services showing increases on year.

The Bank of Estonia accompanies the release of statistics on the balance of payments, the international investment position and the external debt with a separate statistical release and an economic policy explanation.

This statistical release is independent of economic policy releases and presented separately.

Statistics on the balance of payments, international investment position and external debt for the first quarter of 2025 will be published together with an economic policy and statistical comment by the central bank in June.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

