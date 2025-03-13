X!

Economist: Effects of Trump trade war not initially felt in Estonia

News
US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump. Source: SCANPIX / EPA / BONNIE CASH / POOL
News

The effects of the trade war initiated by the United States under Donald Trump are still modest so far as Estonia's economy goes, but could become more significant if overall confidence in foreign trade declines, according to one expert.

Speaking to "Aktuaalne Kaamera," Kaspar Oja, an economist with the Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank), said: "I think that for now, these effects are still quite modest."

"If we consider how large a share these [protected] goods have in total trade or how much they directly affect us, then these effects are not very significant," Oja went on.

"However, I think bigger issues will arise if more such restrictions are introduced. If countries start imposing them competitively, and overall trust in foreign trade diminishes, then this will affect us much more, because we are a small open economy," he continued.

Estonia is, Oja said, by nature a free-trade oriented country. "We depend on the ability to trade freely and to export goods worldwide without any restrictions."

As for the rationale in the U.S. imposing tariffs at this time, Oja said a mercantilist approach, focusing on achieving a surplus in the trade balance, seems to be the central aim.

Other factors include a desire to bring certain industries back to the U.S., a shift in labor from high- to low-productivity sectors, and that while the U.S. continues to export knowledge-intensive goods, it will be imposing tariffs on simpler goods. An analytical observation rather than a primary reason for the policies discussed.

Kaspar Oja. Source: ERR

Ultimately, no one wins a tit-for-tat trade war in the long term, including the U.S., Oja said, as fewer and less efficient transactions will take place as a result.

Tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from around the world have come into effect in the U.S. Both the EU and Canada have already announced countermeasures. Donald Trump had already imposed tariffs, most notably on China, during his first administration, 2016-2020.

Trump resumed this line on entering office again in January this year, hiking pre-existing tariffs on Chinese goods to 20 percent and also this time around targeting the U.S.' immediate neighbors, Canada and Mexico, with 25 percent tariffs on many goods, and 10 percent on Canadian energy.

His rationale for doing so relates to the art of the deal and of retaliating against countries he accuses of "ripping off" the U.S. The relevant U.S. legislation enabling tariffs is the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

EU member states and some other countries have begun proactive negotiations with Trump to head off additional potential tariffs. In February, Trump began announcing tariffs that would apply globally, and a 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminum products from all countries took effect yesterday, March 12.

In terms of reciprocal tariffs, for individual states, while both "sides" imposing tariffs on each other is less preferable to both sides having free trade with each other, tariffs both ways are better than one country pursuing protectionism and the trading partner not doing so.

One claim made about the U.S. specifically is that high tariffs, up to 60 percent, in the late 19th and early 20th centuries were instrumental in the country transforming into a great power, subsequently the major world power, just as it was the most protectionist country worldwide.

The depression era and World War Two saw a diminishing of tariffs on this scale, but the policy remained viable – not only did the George W. Bush administration implement tariffs on Chinese steel in 2002, but even the Barack Obama administration implemented tariffs on China, in this case on tires, 2009 -2012, to avoid the dumping of these products on the market.

Critics say these latter measures either exerted no discernible effect on the U.S. economy or even harmed it.

Estonia's main exports currently are electrical equipment, timber, wood and items made of wood, agricultural products and food preparations, which all together count for around 40 percent of total exports.

The main export destinations are the nearby countries of Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany and Sweden, which together account for around half the total.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

news in simple estonian

Write with us!

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:21

Madis Kallas: Everyone should look in the mirror in coalition collapse aftermath

15:51

Estonia to move for postponing ETS2 regulation

15:21

The mystery of Tallinn's 'CTAH' graffiti outbreak

14:43

Afghanistan veterans struggling with PTSD expect more support from EDF

14:28

Estonian handball team loses at home to Lithuania in euros qualifier

14:14

More than a few would like to ally with treason defendant for local elections

13:53

Prime minister: Higher VAT rate here to stay

13:50

Pastor's community cafe in Martna keeping local cemetery caretaker employed

13:21

Main part of Estonia's Rail Baltica line to be built by two consortiums

12:48

Parempoolsed now have more members than Eesti 200

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

12.03

Most residents already moved out of Tartu's sinking apartment building

12.03

US Secretary of State Rubio signs order to continue military financing to Baltics

11.03

Tallinn fines Ridango over public transport e-system failures

08:49

Number of NATO and Russian planes over Baltic Sea at the same time

12.03

Britain's Prince William to visit Estonia next week

12.03

Innocent-looking balloons in the service of a hostile neighbor

12.03

Sub-zero temperatures and snowfall in places as winter makes comeback in Estonia

11.03

Estonian Defense Forces and Rescue Board receive new armored vehicles

COLLABORATIVE EUROPEAN NEWS PORTAL STARTS

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo