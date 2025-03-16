ERR in Washington: Veterans not happy with Trump administration's treatment

In the United States capital, Washington, protests have become a daily occurrence. On Friday, thousands of veterans gathered in the heart of the city, expressing their dissatisfaction with how President Donald Trump's administration treats those who have served the country.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, has now extended its budget cuts to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The agency provides social and rehabilitation services to millions of military veterans. However, under the proposed plan, one-fifth of the department's employees would be laid off over the summer.

"You can't just lay off 83,000 people at the VA [Department of Veterans Affairs] and not get veterans pissed about it. At least 30 percent of them are veterans themselves," said veteran Michael.

The potential changes are already causing concern and uncertainty among veterans, as it remains unclear how the cuts will impact the services and benefits they rely on.

"I know veterans who are worried about healthcare and their coverage. They were injured and suffered ailments because of their time in the military. Now, they don't know if they are going to be taken care of or not," said veteran Earney.

"The current administration has affected me, made me concerned that my veterans' rights are being demolished, my social security being taken away along with my Medicare," said veteran Jean.

According to the latest polls, 60 percent of voters disapprove of Musk's cuts to the federal sector in their current form.

"He (Elon Musk – ed.) has no business being in our government. He may have done some wonderful things as a businessman, but a government is not a business and they should never be run the same way," Earney stated.

"What's happening just isn't right. And it's not even just Trump or Musk, but everyone — even the Democrats. We just need a change in our country, and like my sign says, people care too worried about greed and money. They're not focused on why our country was started, which was to give people freedom and hope, for themselves and their families," said protester Kady.

"They want to get rid of everything. It's not just about veterans — they are... they are degrading democracy. I used to be a Republican, but when he (Donald Trump – ed.) first ran and I saw what he was doing, I became and independent," said veteran George.

The Department of Veterans Affairs, however, has assured that the mass layoffs will not affect the benefits and services provided to veterans.

--

