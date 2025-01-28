X!

ERR in Kharkiv Oblast: What do the locals think about a possible peace plan?

ERR journalists in Ukraine.
ERR journalists in Ukraine.
ERR's "Välisilm" asked Ukrainian frontline soldiers and analysts about their expectations for a potential peace plan?

Everyone in Ukraine, from ordinary citizens to soldiers, is waiting for the war to end. However, no one knows when that might happen.

"Maybe in a year. It's possible," said a soldier named Yuri.

Many Ukrainians still remember that former U.S. President Donald Trump promised to end the war in one day.

"He's my only hope. This war could go on forever. So many civilians, so many of our soldiers have died — it's heartbreaking," said Olga.

In Ukraine, there is considerable talk about ideas for ending the war that allegedly surfaced in the media during Trump's election campaign. If true, these ideas suggest that Ukraine would have to forgo joining NATO. But is Kyiv prepared for such a concession, especially since joining NATO and the European Union is enshrined in Ukraine's constitution?

"If Washington and our European partners say NATO isn't necessary for us, we are open to dialogue. But there must be real mechanisms in place to guarantee allied support for Ukraine," commented Dmytro Zhmilo, executive director of the Center for Security and Cooperation.

Additionally, Ukraine would need to abandon attempts to reclaim occupied territories by force. This would mean that refugees could not return to their homes. Tamara, who fled the city of Selidove 10 days ago, maintains contact with neighbors who remain in the city.

"There are two stores open. There's no electricity, but power lines are being extended from the village of Hornyak. Efforts are underway to restore water supplies. The city is patrolled by Rosgvardia. They're saying that apartments will be confiscated from those who don't return to the city within a year," Tamara said.

Currently, Ukrainian forces are being forced to retreat along the entire front line. If Kyiv rejects Trump's proposed peace plan, U.S. aid to Ukraine could dry up. However, experts believe Ukraine can manage with or without American support.

"American aid comes as part of a program to reduce strategic reserves, meaning it comes directly from U.S. military stockpiles. Weapons for Ukraine are also purchased from private companies. Fortunately, these processes continue," Zhmilo explained.

"Trump has said he would stop aid to Ukraine and that Ukraine would cease military operations — but it doesn't work that way anymore. Aid for 2025 is already guaranteed at roughly the same level as in 2024. Even if the U.S. stops its support, we have the resources we need this year. The question is what will happen in 2026," noted Mykhailo Samus, an analyst at the New Geopolitics Research Network.

On the front line, shortages of ammunition and military equipment have long been evident.

"We have the men — we don't have a problem there. But we lack weapons. We have prepared and trained personnel, but they don't have the equipment to fight," said Col. Oleksandr Shcherbyna, commander of the 154th Brigade.

Ordinary soldiers often don't remember the last time they were given leave, let alone a proper rest.

"There aren't enough people. We're constantly working. We've long forgotten what the words 'rest' or 'day off' even mean," said a soldier with the call sign Rebel.

Under the previous U.S. administration of Joe Biden, Ukraine was pressured to lower the mobilization age to 18. Yuri, who went to war in Donbas in 2014 at the age of 20, believes that such young men have no place on the battlefield.

"I remember myself at 20. I didn't understand a lot of things. I wasn't a child anymore, but I wasn't an adult either," Yuri said.

"Now I have experience. I've lived and I know how things work here," he added.

So, where will Ukraine find soldiers?

"We have plenty of police officers. We have staff at military recruitment offices. There are also the sons of parliamentarians. Let them all come here! Then the war would end not in a year, but in six months," Yuri suggested.

Indeed, dissatisfaction is growing on the front lines toward politicians who talk a lot about victory but do little to achieve it. A ceasefire negotiated under Trump's pressure could pave the way for elections. In Kyiv, it's believed this is the goal of certain Western politicians.

"They hope that Ukraine's new leadership would be more willing to sign agreements that would create a new security architecture for Russian-Ukrainian relations," said Zhmilo.

A ceasefire would also mean hundreds of thousands of soldiers returning from the front lines to civilian life. How will that change Ukrainian politics and society?

"The problem is that people who have been on the front lines for a long time often suffer from psychological trauma. They want to improve the country, but they themselves have been profoundly changed," said a soldier called Tim.

"I don't see a political force that would be more loyal to Russia. But I believe there are forces that would be even tougher on Russia. If Trump demands a personal meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, it will cause major outrage in Ukrainian society. Zelenskyy's political opponents would undoubtedly exploit that outrage," Samus explained.

Even the idea of a ceasefire is provoking anger.

"If a ceasefire is signed, then all our fallen comrades, all the civilians who have died — what did they die for? For nothing?" Tim asked.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

