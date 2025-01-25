ERR in Ukraine: Kyiv awaits arms from the West while also producing its own

Ukraine is not just waiting for arms from the West, it is also launching its own arms industry. Kyiv already has the 2S22 Bohdana under development and in action in Donbas, report ERR correspondents Anton Aleksejev and Kristjan Svirgsden from Ukraine.

The 2S22 Bohdana is a 155 mm NATO-standard caliber, wheeled self-propelled howitzer developed in Ukraine before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"At the moment it is operating in one position and not moving anywhere. We used to move with it, but the Lancet drones clipped our wings a bit. Now we just dig it into the ground," explained Serhii, a Ukrainian soldier.

In addition to the drones, there are also shells to consider. Unfortunately, artillery positions cannot be moved further back from the front line.

"At the moment we only have short-range shells. Since the artillery is large, we have to choose positions close to the enemy. It's not very good, but it is what it is. Our country doesn't produce explosive charges. Ukraine does produce shells, we have received two batches and they were good. But not explosive charges," said Serhii.

Some soldiers have experience going back to the start of the war in 2014, when Russia first invaded Donbas.

"I was here ten years ago, in this part of the country. I know all the roads here, the terrain," said Yurii, who had never believed a full-scale war to be possible.

There are fierce urban battles going on in Toretsk and the Ukrainian infantry needs artillery support.

"To drive the enemy out of a basement, for example, you need to destroy an entire building. Since they were well built in Soviet times, that's no easy task," Serhii explained.

"For example, in two days we fired 140 shells. There are days when we shoot 160, 180 or 100. It depends," another Ukrainian soldier said.

---

