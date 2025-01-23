ERR in Kherson: City in the near vicinity of the frontline

Kherson is likely the only city in Ukraine where life continues so close to the front line. The Dnipro River is the only thing separating Ukrainian and Russian forces there. However, the "Aktuaalne kaamera" film crew was unable to approach the riverbank.

A representative of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration does not attempt to dissuade the crew from traveling to Kherson but warns of the increased danger.

"In 2023, 25,000 shells struck the city and the oblast, but in 2024, that number rose to 40,000. The number of casualties has also grown, with 200 more victims than in 2023," said Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, a representative of the Kherson Oblast Administration.

However, upon arrival, it became clear that the main threat was not the shells but drones.

Cameraman Tarmo Aarma and I likely arrived in Kherson on the right day. Low clouds and fog disrupted Russian drones, which terrorize local residents.

"I was standing, talking on the phone and someone shouted at me, 'Run!' I turned around and looked, but people kept urging me to run, run for my life. I just stood there, watching and it started descending toward me. And that was it..." said Jana.

Upon learning that our last visit to Kherson had been a year and a half ago, right after the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant explosion, all the locals began to share their stories about drones.

"Previously, when you were here, we were just being shelled. Now, we're being hunted by drones. Yesterday or the day before, my husband was heading to work and barely escaped a drone — it literally chased him down this street," said Lidiya.

The closer you get to the river, the more dangerous drone attacks become. Burned-out cars can be seen in courtyards, the streets are deserted and public transportation has long ceased to operate. Should anything happen, ambulances are unlikely to venture there. Yet just one block away, a small market remains open. However, the fish being sold hasn't been local for a long time.

"There was no better fish than ours, I'll tell you honestly. But after the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant incident, I can't find fish with the same flavor anymore," said Maria.

Maria is fortunate to have a job. Many Kherson residents, particularly retirees, are simply trying to survive.

"Everyone is living on minimal income, minimal wages. Supermarkets and pharmacies are privately owned. But there's no work in the city at all," said Tatyana.

The city still has a veterinary clinic. Natalya takes her cat, Malysh, there twice a week. "I'm very afraid. I try to leave the house only to go to the nearby store. My great love for my cat is what pushes me to go out and visit the vet," she said.

As in many other towns and villages near the front line, those who wanted to leave have long since done so, while those who stayed have grown accustomed to the war.

"For us, it's like this now: the worse the weather, the better, because in fog and poor visibility, as we understand it, the drones or the people controlling them can't see us as well. And when there's heavy shelling and the mortars are flying, we know their ammunition isn't unlimited. After they've targeted us, there's always a pause..." explained Lyudmila and Mykola.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!