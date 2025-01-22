ERR in Pokrovsk: The population has nearly halved

Russian forces are advancing in Donbas, forcing residents of frontline towns to leave their homes. Over the past year, the front line near the town of Pokrovsk has moved four kilometers closer to the city.

The situation in Pokrovsk has changed drastically in the past month. In December, the town still had around 10,000 residents, but now fewer than 5,000 remain, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The town has been without heating, gas or water for some time. Three weeks ago, the electricity supply was also cut off. At least private homes still have wood stoves for heating.

"We collect firewood from all over town. It's easier if you have a family, but I am alone. I have no other choice — I go to neighbors' yards and take wood or fence planks. If only we had electricity," said Olga, a local resident.

Living in apartment buildings is nearly impossible — they are cold and dangerous.

"I lived on the fifth floor, but I moved to my husband's workplace. He works at a funeral home, making coffins. Now I live in the funeral home. That's where we stay. We made a bed for ourselves near the stove. We cook, heat the place, wash ourselves and eat there," said Ella.

Volunteers bring water to Pokrovsk, but only 20 liters per day per person is distributed. These delivery points also offer a place to warm up and charge phones. The kiosk where pies were sold in December is now closed, but a few shops remain open. Svetlana, a shopkeeper, says there are still customers.

"This is their home — if it hasn't been destroyed yet. That's what keeps people here. Not all the buildings have been destroyed," said Svetlana.

Many, however, are only willing to leave once their homes have been completely destroyed. Those who decide to evacuate are taken to a refugee transit center located in Pavlohrad, 110 kilometers from Pokrovsk. Currently, the center is nearly empty.

"For now, it's quiet, probably because of the warmer weather. It got a little warmer and the flow of refugees has dried up. Most people wait until the last moment. I don't know what they're waiting for," said Valentina, the coordinator of the transit center.

Tamara, who worked for 50 years as a Ukrainian language teacher, decided to leave her home when Russian forces were just 1.5 kilometers away. The journey to Pavlohrad took her three days.

"We had to walk three kilometers through mud. Sometimes, we crawled on our knees. My neighbors were with me — they pulled me along. I fell many times, but they didn't leave me behind. Eventually, an off-road vehicle came to take us to a gathering point. It was warm there and we were given food. The next day, we were sent to the village of Mezhova and from there, to here," said Tamara.

All Tamara has left are her memories.

"I lived a meaningful life. I did so much and had so many students. My heart ached for them. Now, old age has caught up with me. Since the war started, I haven't been able to find peace. I had a very good life, a very good fate, but today, sitting here before you, I am not a teacher — I am simply homeless," Tamara said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!