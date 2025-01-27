X!

Reserve officer: Ukraine should reroute quality units from Kursk to Pokrovsk

News
Brig. Gen. Alar Laneman.
Brig. Gen. Alar Laneman. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Ukrainian forces may need to refocus their attention from the Kursk oblast, where they have taken Russian territory, to the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, where continued Russian advances threaten key supply routes, reserve Brigadier General and Riigikogu MP Alar Laneman said.

While the success of the Kursk offensive, started last summer, served to boost the morale of Ukrainian forces, now those units are needed on the main fronts, Laneman said.

This is the case even as Ukraine likely hopes to use Kursk Oblast as potential political leverage in any potential peace talks, with the change in U.S. administration and Russia's failure to subdue Ukraine.

Brig. Gen. Alar Laneman has urged stronger counteroffensives, to defend Ukraine's main fronts and overall military strategy, as Russia's invasion nears its fourth year.

Speaking to "Ukraina stuudio," the officer said: "If it turns out that Russian forces are able to advance on the open terrain and well-connected road networks there, a strong, mobile, well-trained, and well-equipped Ukrainian counterattack would be crucial," the brigadier general explained.

"At the moment, this is not the case," said Laneman, referring to the importance of focusing on the main objective and concentrating forces.

"It's always a matter of weighing options, but one of the fundamentals of military theory is that you must always focus on the main objective. And force must always be concentrated, not dispersed," Laneman went on.

"Now it seems to me that units in Kursk—strong units at that—are being used there instead of on the main fronts. I sincerely hope I am wrong about that," the brigadier general added.

"But if this is the case, I hope those forces will now be revectored to the center," Laneman continued.

"Looking at the map of Pokrovsk, it seems that the Russians have set the goal to move westward and reach the roads. The terrain there is relatively open, and I can't imagine how they will proceed," Laneman went on.

A transport hub, Pokrovsk, Donetsk oblast, has long been one of the hotspots in the ongoing war in Ukraine. It continues to hold out over six months since the start of the concentrated Russian offensive there, even as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has replaced the commander of a key Ukrainian military formation responsible for defending Pokrovsk, for the third time in under a year.

Alar Laneman was a member of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) until last year, and now sits as an independent MP at the Riigikogu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: "Ukraina stuudio", interviewer Reimo Sildvee.

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:25

Economist: Extraordinary pension hikes have caused issues with indexation

18:04

Justice chancellor: Lääne-Viru grant access restriction unjustified, unfair

17:41

Estonian politicians mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day Updated

17:39

Data inspectorate takes Viljandi Hospital urine sample case to Supreme Court

17:06

Läänemets: Unclear why Kohtla-Järve's Chinese New Year event was necessary

16:55

Two rural Põlva County grocery store closures leave locals in tough spot

16:54

Foreign minister: The purpose of 'soft power' is to create division

16:23

Driver who killed pedestrian in Tallinn crash sentenced to 8 years

16:00

EU sanctions 3 GRU members for cyberattacks against Estonia

15:59

Cyclist Rein Taaramäe narrowly misses out on victory in UAE

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

26.01

Latvian State Radio and TV Center's optic cable damaged in Baltic Sea Updated

08:32

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

21.01

Rock legends Queens of the Stone Age announce August Tallinn show

26.01

Estonian psychiatrists want to update use of psychedelics in mental health care

12:44

Kohtla-Järve mayor questioned after hosting New Year event with Chinese embassy

26.01

Salaries of president and Riigikogu speaker will not reach €10,000 this year

13:11

Name changes on the rise in Estonia

26.01

Ida-Viru apartment associations looking for ways to use abandoned flats

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo