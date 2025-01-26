How might Estonia source intelligence for long-range missile strikes?

Ukrainian long-range strikes against Russian infrastructure have become routine. Part of the reason is the preexisting knowledge of stationary targets. At the same time, temporary gathering points and command centers have also been hit. Analysts are discussing potential intelligence sources, particularly as Estonia is also acquiring weapons systems capable of striking beyond the horizon.

Telegram channels and official Russian sources reported more than 100 Ukrainian drone attacks overnight into Saturday. Among the targets hit was an electronics factory in Bryansk, which produces components for Russia's Pantsir and Iskander missile systems. Strikes deeper into Russian territory have also become routine, with Ukraine evidently possessing target data for locations within Russia. Some targets were previously known.

Retired Col. Hannes Toomsalu noted that airfields are well-established as targets.

"Airfields as such — Russians haven't built anything new. These are fixed locations; they're infrastructure targets," Toomsalu said.

For intelligence, the key lies in monitoring changes, such as the movement of equipment and timing.

"Details about what exactly is located where on an airfield — this is information that can come from people or, as we've seen, Ukraine has made significant progress in drone development over the past year," Toomsalu added.

Russia has accused the United States of providing intelligence to Ukraine. However, according to Toomsalu, public sources offer little evidence to confirm such claims.

"A few weeks ago, an American drone was flying near our border. The Russians immediately accused it of gathering information for Ukraine. Whether it shares data with Ukrainians — it has been suggested in public sources that this information does reach Ukraine," Toomsalu said.

Estonia is also upgrading its arsenal with long-range weapons systems. Former Defense Forces Commander Martin Herem expressed confidence in allied readiness to share intelligence.

"You can fully trust only one thing — that the sun will rise in the east tomorrow. Everything else cannot be trusted completely. However, today, the Defense Forces are practicing joint activities with allies. And we have a common defense plan. Estonian brigades are part of the Estonian division, which belongs to the [NATO] Northeast Corps," Herem stated.

There has also been discussion about acquiring satellite capabilities to ensure faster access to data.

"In 2022, when additional funding was allocated for defense capabilities, intelligence capacity was included. Since then, we've placed greater focus on it, though it was being developed even earlier. But as for how precise it is — I don't have the authority or up-to-date knowledge to say," Herem said.

A specialist familiar with Ukraine told "Aktuaalne kaamera" news that dependency on allies for intelligence should be avoided. While Ukrainians can obtain coordinates for adversary gathering points, acquiring information on distant training camps or deep strategic targets is less likely.

--

