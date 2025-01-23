Estonian soldiers prepare for Iraq deployment in Blackhawk helicopter exercise

An Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) unit took part in a recent military exercise in Tallinn , which included the use of two US Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters flying over Tallinn on Tuesday.

The exercise also made use of Tallinn's Linnahall, a former culture and entertainment complex which has fallen into disrepair in recent years.

The EDF unit is designated Estcoy-22 and its personnel come primarily from the Scouts Battalion's (Scoutspataljon) A heavy infantry company,

They are set to deploy to Iraq next month, tasked mainly with personal security—a new focus for the unit, which has traditionally operated in forested environments and with an adversary in plain sight.

To prepare for this, they have been testing their readiness via intensive exercises designed to simulate the most extreme scenarios.

The exercises also aimed to evaluate the unit's ability to perform tasks required in an international military operation.

Scenarios ranged from responding to surprise attacks to securing key individuals under threat.

During one exercise this week which followed the latter premise, a X Black Hawk helicopter ferrying EDF personnel landed on the roof of Tallinn's Linnahall.

While the situation appeared intense, this was all part of the training, and the exercise followed a specific scenario designed to ensure the security of important individuals.

Capt. Mart Voolaid, Estcoy-22's commander, told "Aktuaalne kaamera": "We practiced a visit by advisors to an event where cadets were graduating. We always aim to make these events extreme, as in today's case. This included an exchange of gunfire."

Another key scenario was staged at the Lilleküla Stadium, which doubled up for a building occupied by an armed foreign enemy unit.

Under this scenario, military advisors had been conducting a meeting inside, but the building's lax security had allowed people to move in and out freely, some carrying weapons as it turned out.

Capt. Andres Lember, Estcoy-22's intelligence officer, said: "Eyes and ears must be on high alert everywhere; if anything suspicious happens, it must not go unnoticed and should be responded to appropriately."

At one point, the situation escalated—a firefight broke out, leaving one advisor "injured."

These exercises reflect the new challenges Estcoy-22 can face once in Iraq. "When we look at how soldiers operate, we're used to working in forests and focusing on an adversary. These new steps we've learned, and now we need to master swaying to this rhythm," said Capt. Voolaid said.

Beyond tactical fighting in urban areas (FIBUA) operations and securing environments, the soldiers also trained in firing, with various small arms, providing combat medicine first aid, and responding to contact under fire.

These all represented the final preparations for the unit before their deployment, with the goal of ensuring that Estcoy-22 is ready for its responsibilities ahead.

Ongoing U.S.-led deployments to Iraq, nearly 22 years after the full-scale invasion to oust Saddam Hussein began, include Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), aimed mainly at the Islamic State (IS or ISIL) and spilling over into neighboring Syria, which itself saw its own former dictator, Bashar al-Assad, flee to Russia late last year.

--

