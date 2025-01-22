Estonian Defense League to conduct training exercises in Tartu on February 1 and 2

The Tartu Detachment of the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit) will be conducting training exercises in the city's Veeriku district on Saturday February 1 and Sunday, February 2.

"The aim of the exercise is to train the members of the Defense League in as realistic an environment as possible to ensure the highest possible level of military training," said Lt. Col. Raul Kütt, commander of the Tartu detachment of the Estonian Defense League.

The exercise will take place mainly in the city's Veeriku district and the vicinity of Tartu University Hospital (Tartu Ülikooli Kliinikum). The main tasks involved are the practicing of patrol drills and other defensive actions.

Defense League members taking part in the exercise will be carrying service weapons, and more Defense League equipment than usual may be seen among traffic in the area.

Activities will take place in the city's Veeriku district on Saturday, February 1, during which, members of the Defense League will practice patrol drills. There will be no use of imitation training equipment on February 1. On Sunday, February 2, the exercises will take place in the area around Tartu University Hospital (Tartu Ülikooli Kliinikum), where imitation training equipment will be used, but not in public spaces.

During the exercises, there may be brief interruptions to traffic on the nearby roads. The Defense League asks motorists to be patient and follow the instructions of traffic controllers.

The Defense League stressed that the exercise is purely of a training nature and there is no immediate security threat to Estonia.

