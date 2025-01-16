X!

Estonian Defense League raising funds from recycling to buy drones

News
Estonian Defense League instructor Aivar Hanniotti.
Estonian Defense League instructor Aivar Hanniotti. Source: ERR
News

When people return their used bottles to a recycling machine at Coop supermarket, they also have the option to donate money to the Estonian Defense League to help them buy drones. A new drone costs around €800, meaning to buy one, 8,000 bottles need to be recycled.

To donate money to the Estonian Defense League to buy new drones, people returning their plastic bottles just need to select the option to do so on the recycling machines at Coop supermarkets.

"One drone costs about €800 and so you need to collect 8,000 bottles," said Aivar Hanniotti, an instructor in the Estonian Defense League.

"The drones can fly up to 25 kilometers outward and up to 3 kilometers upwards, carrying a 1.5 kilograms in weight," Hanniotti said, adding that that means they can carry different types of explosive charges, which have been specially developed in Estonia.

The drones can mainly be used to target enemy infantry, as well as logistics and armored vehicles. "It takes ten shots to destroy a heavily armored vehicle," Hanniotti explained. "The Ukrainian experience shows that it takes five to ten drones to destroy one armored vehicle, or for €5,000 we can destroy one T-90 tank," he added.

Swarming refers to the ability of fully self-guiding drones to cluster together in groups while carrying out a common mission. The Ukrainians already have swarming drones as part of their military arsenal, while these types of drone attacks have not yet been fully mastered in Estonia. However, the Estonian drones are learning fast.

It only needs a few drones per swarm to slip through the enemy's defenses in order to complete an attack mission, which is why swarm attack drones are such an innovative and valuable weapon.

"Because the Defense League has reserve soldiers and we also prepare volunteers to take part in direct combat operations, drones are indispensable for our training," said Col. Eero Rebo, chief of staff of the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit).

Nowadays, drones are a commodity, with thousands used every day, the colonel pointed out.

"The reason why we are asking for funding is that the technology is evolving rapidly. Today, drones are already being used by almost everyone – by the infantry, for shelling," Col. Rebo said, adding that they are also used for communications.

According to Col. Rebo, they are not talking about individual drones, but instead a commodity that is expended heavily in battle and has a very high payload, yet  also needs to be cheap and replaceable, and above all very easy to use for operators.

 

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Michael Cole

Source: "Ringvaade," interviewer Jüri Muttika

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16.01

Outgoing US ambassador: We can all still do more for Ukraine

16.01

Estonian Defense League raising funds from recycling to buy drones

16.01

Estonian visual effects company nominated for prestigious Hollywood award

16.01

Statistics: Far fewer people in their 20s living in Estonia now than in 2014

16.01

Gallery: New Telliskivi exhibition explores Arctic ghost town Pyramiden

16.01

Government appoints Astrid Asi Estonia's next prosecutor general

16.01

Estonia's irregular border crossings almost halved in 2024

16.01

Prime minister apologizes for referring to Center Party members as fools

16.01

Toomas Kevvai: A minority government would make vox populi more audible

16.01

Bonds of rental scooters company Tuul have shed half their nominal value

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

16.01

Estonia's population fell by 5,400 in 2024, as birth rate and migration slow

13.01

2 Estonians killed in avalanche in French Alps

16.01

Estonian FM: US' decision to limit chip exports to allies 'thoughtless, harmful' Updated

16.01

US soldiers from 7th Cavalry Regiment move into €21-million Võru barracks

16.01

Estonia planning €100 million oil shale explosives plant Updated

15.01

Koidula border crossers welcomed by 'car scrapyard'

16.01

Less overpaid income tax will be returned this year

15.01

A taller than planned building draws ire of Tallinn apartment association

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo