Estonia's Defense Forces testing portable hydrogen generators for use on battlefield

Estonia's Defense Forces (EDF) are one of several countries testing the potential usefulness of portable hydrogen fuel cell generators on the battlefield. Safer and less noisy than their diesel equivalents, the devices can charge drone batteries and keep communications equipment operational.

PowerUp Energy Technologies, an Estonian startup that grew out of the National Institute of Chemical Physics and Biophysics, is developing hydrogen fuel cell generators as a cleaner and quieter alternative to diesel generators which are known for their noise and environmental impact.

Founder and CEO Dr. Ivar Kruusenberg said current models range in power output from 400 watts to three kilowatts. These generators are already in use in clinics, pharmacies, the construction sector, and telecommunications, he said. Water vapor is the only by-product they produce.

Estonia is one of several countries, including the Dutch, testing smaller portable hydrogen generators.

"The smaller device weighs around 25 kilograms, depending on its configuration, and can be carried in a backpack. A one-kilowatt unit weighs about 30 kilograms and is typically carried by two people," Kruusenberg explained.

The hydrogen is stored in cylinders under a pressure 300 times higher than atmospheric pressure, similar to those used by divers and firefighters. Each cylinder weighs approximately three kilograms and holds enough hydrogen to produce four kilowatt-hours of electricity.

Kruusenberg pointed out that storing the same amount of energy in batteries would require a system weighing at least 50 kilograms.

Diesel generators bring additional risks

In recent years, drones have become indispensable tools on the battlefield, but one drawback is their need to be constantly charged. Frontline troops face additional dangers when using diesel generators as they are noisy and create heat. This can be easily spotted by reconnaissance drones equipped with thermal cameras.

Kruusenberg said hydrogen generators have several advantages over older models.

"Hydrogen generators are significantly quieter than diesel generators. One officer mentioned that, for the first time in his life, he was able to sleep next to a running generator. You certainly will not sleep next to a diesel generator. We have also noticed that the heat signature of these generators is even lower than that of a charging drone battery," he outlined.

Among other things, the generator is also suitable for powering Starlink systems, which have also proven essential for Ukrainians during the war. Starlink, developed by the U.S. company SpaceX, is a satellite platform that provides internet connectivity via satellites.

"The power consumption of Starlink itself is around a couple of hundred watts, and computers and other devices are connected to it," Kruusenberg explained describing the system's energy needs.

The EDF has also paid attention to how hydrogen cylinders behave in combat situations, as soldiers need to carry them in the field.

During testing, the cylinders have been thrown off the back of trucks and fired at with various caliber weapons on military training grounds to simulate real-life scenarios.

Kruusenberg said the cylinders do not explode upon impact. Instead, hydrogen simply escapes from the puncture point within a few dozen seconds. This, he said, makes hydrogen a significantly safer solution compared to fossil-based liquid fuels.

"For hydrogen to explode, a certain amount of oxygen must be present. An explosion would require a hydrogen leak to occur in an enclosed space. In outdoor conditions, such a concentration cannot form," he explained.

Hydrogen cylinders will need to be carried alongside generators. Source: PowerUP Energy Technologies

Kruusenberg said the supply chain is currently the biggest challenge. "Our primary task is to figure out how to refill the cylinders with hydrogen in the rear. We want to send the first devices to Ukraine for testing. The technical solutions are in place; they just need to be delivered to the front line or the rear," he summarized.

The EDF was tightlipped in their assessment but acknowledged logistics are an issue. "From a tactical perspective, the hydrogen generator operates without a footprint and produces enough electricity to meet the needs of a unit," said EDF spokesperson Lt. Liis Vaksmann.

"However, from a logistical footprint perspective, the generator is not practical — the challenge is ensuring the logistics of hydrogen fuel cells," she noted.

Vaksmann said that questions related to unit energy needs are relevant, and the EDF understands fossil fuel-based systems will need to be replaced sooner or later.

"For this reason, the EDF is certainly considering continuing the tests and analyzing the potential implementation of hydrogen generators within our units," she said.

