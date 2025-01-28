Kristian Sirp and Tõnu Pärn: Drone defense needs an integral approach

The malicious use of drones against critical infrastructure has become a real and serious security threat. Effective drone defense is not merely about acquiring random technologies, write Kristian Sirp and Tõnu Pärn.

Estonia's security must step into a new era. Elering's recent decision to invest nearly €200 million in protecting critical energy infrastructure, including the development of anti-drone capabilities, is a step in the right direction. In today's world, drones are no longer just toys for hobbyists — they can pose serious threats to strategic infrastructure, being used for both espionage and direct sabotage.

A recent study by the Remote Sensing Research and Development Center at the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences emphasized that the malicious use of drones against critical infrastructure has become a real and serious security risk. This makes Elering's decision to establish anti-drone capabilities at key sites not merely an economic measure but a critical component of Estonia's broader security strategy.

Protecting critical infrastructure from the looming drone threat requires a multifaceted solution. Technology alone is not enough; a clear legal framework and operational readiness are also essential.

Under current legislation, the right to neutralize drones is granted only to certain state institutions, such as the police and the Defense Forces. At the same time, providers of essential services, including Elering, are legally restricted in their ability to independently defend themselves against drones. This creates a paradoxical situation in which infrastructure operators must rely on others to protect their assets, while security agencies are forced to stretch their already limited resources even further.

One potential solution would be to grant operators of critical infrastructure limited rights to use less destructive countermeasures. For example, they could deploy electronic jamming systems with limited range or use neutralizing drones to counter hostile drones. This would enable faster response times and reduce the burden on security agencies.

What should a drone defense system look like?

Effective drone countermeasures are not just about acquiring random technologies. Drone detection must be multilayered and tailored to the risk assessment of each site. The best defense systems combine radars, cameras, microphones and radio frequency monitoring to distinguish drones from other airborne objects.

Neutralization measures — whether radio signal jamming, capture systems or other technologies — must be both effective and safe for the infrastructure and people nearby. Additionally, it is crucial for the drone defense system to integrate easily with existing security setups to ensure seamless operation and interoperability.

If the goal is to enhance the protection of critical infrastructure in Estonia and the wider Baltic region, collaboration among stakeholders and proper training cannot be overlooked. To ensure joint protection of infrastructure, the focus should first be on simple and immediate measures: upgrading existing security systems with drone deterrence tools like reinforced buildings, shatterproof windows and barrier nets.

At the same time, planning for counter-drone systems should include mapping critical infrastructure points and modeling drone threats to strategically direct investments to the most impactful areas. Only after these steps can technology selection take place, starting with pilot projects testing smart sensors and remote monitoring devices. Ultimately, this process should lead to integrated solutions and the establishment of a shared surveillance and defense platform among member states.

Temporal outlook and strategic decisions

Building an effective drone defense system is not a quick process; it requires careful planning, funding and legislative adjustments. Initial solutions may be implemented within a few years, but establishing a fully functional system aligned with legal frameworks could take longer. It is also essential to ensure that all planned measures comply with international standards, technological advancements and the local operational environment.

Estonia is on the right track, but it is crucial to ensure that the €200 million investment lays the foundation for an integrated and effective drone defense system. Achieving this requires both political will and collaboration among various stakeholders. Infrastructure owners and operators, security agencies and lawmakers must work together to find the best ways to protect Estonia's critical infrastructure.



