X!

Kristian Sirp and Tõnu Pärn: Drone defense needs an integral approach

Opinion
Kristian Sirp and Tõnu Pärn.
Kristian Sirp and Tõnu Pärn. Source: Estonian Academy of Security Sciences
Opinion

The malicious use of drones against critical infrastructure has become a real and serious security threat. Effective drone defense is not merely about acquiring random technologies, write Kristian Sirp and Tõnu Pärn.

Estonia's security must step into a new era. Elering's recent decision to invest nearly €200 million in protecting critical energy infrastructure, including the development of anti-drone capabilities, is a step in the right direction. In today's world, drones are no longer just toys for hobbyists — they can pose serious threats to strategic infrastructure, being used for both espionage and direct sabotage.

A recent study by the Remote Sensing Research and Development Center at the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences emphasized that the malicious use of drones against critical infrastructure has become a real and serious security risk. This makes Elering's decision to establish anti-drone capabilities at key sites not merely an economic measure but a critical component of Estonia's broader security strategy.

Protecting critical infrastructure from the looming drone threat requires a multifaceted solution. Technology alone is not enough; a clear legal framework and operational readiness are also essential.

Under current legislation, the right to neutralize drones is granted only to certain state institutions, such as the police and the Defense Forces. At the same time, providers of essential services, including Elering, are legally restricted in their ability to independently defend themselves against drones. This creates a paradoxical situation in which infrastructure operators must rely on others to protect their assets, while security agencies are forced to stretch their already limited resources even further.

One potential solution would be to grant operators of critical infrastructure limited rights to use less destructive countermeasures. For example, they could deploy electronic jamming systems with limited range or use neutralizing drones to counter hostile drones. This would enable faster response times and reduce the burden on security agencies.

What should a drone defense system look like?

Effective drone countermeasures are not just about acquiring random technologies. Drone detection must be multilayered and tailored to the risk assessment of each site. The best defense systems combine radars, cameras, microphones and radio frequency monitoring to distinguish drones from other airborne objects.

Neutralization measures — whether radio signal jamming, capture systems or other technologies — must be both effective and safe for the infrastructure and people nearby. Additionally, it is crucial for the drone defense system to integrate easily with existing security setups to ensure seamless operation and interoperability.

If the goal is to enhance the protection of critical infrastructure in Estonia and the wider Baltic region, collaboration among stakeholders and proper training cannot be overlooked. To ensure joint protection of infrastructure, the focus should first be on simple and immediate measures: upgrading existing security systems with drone deterrence tools like reinforced buildings, shatterproof windows and barrier nets.

At the same time, planning for counter-drone systems should include mapping critical infrastructure points and modeling drone threats to strategically direct investments to the most impactful areas. Only after these steps can technology selection take place, starting with pilot projects testing smart sensors and remote monitoring devices. Ultimately, this process should lead to integrated solutions and the establishment of a shared surveillance and defense platform among member states.

Temporal outlook and strategic decisions

Building an effective drone defense system is not a quick process; it requires careful planning, funding and legislative adjustments. Initial solutions may be implemented within a few years, but establishing a fully functional system aligned with legal frameworks could take longer. It is also essential to ensure that all planned measures comply with international standards, technological advancements and the local operational environment.

Estonia is on the right track, but it is crucial to ensure that the €200 million investment lays the foundation for an integrated and effective drone defense system. Achieving this requires both political will and collaboration among various stakeholders. Infrastructure owners and operators, security agencies and lawmakers must work together to find the best ways to protect Estonia's critical infrastructure.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:31

Mart Mägi resigns as CEO of Omniva

17:21

Finnish accent easiest for Estonians to detect

17:13

Eesti Post could charge more for slower service in future

16:51

Legendary singer-songwriter Bryan Adams to perform in Tallinn this summer

16:45

Finance minister: Energy needs to be debated in the government, not party meetings

16:17

Tallinn's Old Town development plan open for public discussion

16:05

Ministry official: Estonia's renewable energy target for 2030 not changing

15:41

6 parliamentary speakers to discuss Ukraine, hybrid threats in Tartu

15:36

Foreign minister: Alternatives exist to Russian liquefied natural gas

15:30

Professor after rejecting record grant: A scientist has to be their own biggest critic

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

21.01

Rock legends Queens of the Stone Age announce August Tallinn show

27.01

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

27.01

Driver who killed pedestrian in Tallinn crash sentenced to 8 years

27.01

Name changes on the rise in Estonia

27.01

EU sanctions 3 GRU members for cyberattacks against Estonia

14:26

Belgian police request European Parliament remove MEP Jaak Madison's immunity

12:06

Unusually large two-family new build near Tartu leads to questions

07:22

Andri Haran: New form of Estonian IT sector even more valuable

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo