Estonia strengthening defense with new systems, but experts warn of gaps

Estonia is bolstering its defense with new weapon systems, even though experts warn this remains insufficient, highlighting gaps in capabilities, including artillery, air defense, and counter-drone technologies, amid rising regional threats.

The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) multiple rocket launchers purchased for the Estonia Defense Forces (EDF) are due to arrive in the country in the summer, and training of HIMARS-designated EDF units can then start.

Medium-range infrared imaging system tail/thrust vector-controlled (IRIS-T) air defense systems are also due to start arriving.

Not all figures have been disclosed, and while not everything will arrive in the country by the end of this year, all the newly ordered K9 "Thunder" self-propelled howitzers will be delivered, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Deputy chair of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee, reserve Colonel Leo Kunnas (Independent) told "Aktuaalne kaamera" that this is all well and good, but 48 howitzers are not enough for the planned three battalions.

"We have too few howitzers," he said.

"The critical minimum would be 72 weapon systems. In Ukraine, we have seen that artillery firepower needs to be stronger. But weapon systems are simply being destroyed. We must not forget about the 120 mm and 81 mm mortars either; every company that takes up a defensive position must be equipped with these," Kunnas went on.

Reserve EDF officer Col. Hannes Toomsalu meanwhile enumerated the lessons drawn from the Ukraine experience too; for instance on the plus side that the Russian air force is not flying over Ukrainian territory, while the Russian navy is no longer effectively operational on the Black Sea.

However, there is intense activity much closer to home in the Gulf of Finland, while the skies in Estonia's neighborhood are swarming with drones, potentially launched from the Russian "shadow fleet."

Toomsalu said: "This talk from the prime minister about sending ships to patrol — we don't have the kind of ships to send out on such patrols," referring to plans announced after the recent damage to the Estlink 2 subsea electricity cable.

"When Finland and Sweden joined NATO, it was stated that the Baltic Sea is now a NATO lake. [But] order needs to be established here. You can't simply drop anchor anywhere. The Finns did well. They did what needed to be done. We Estonians could do the same — but with what?" Toomsalu continued, summing up the Eagle S incident on Christmas Day, which led to the Estlink 2 damage.

Toomsalu suggested considering more production, noting that Ukraine has a defense industry and can produce combat vehicles, drones, and missiles.

Estonia's defense capability, too, will be enhanced this year with several weapon systems – again something which experts say is positive, but not sufficient.

The recent hybrid attacks in the Baltic Sea and including the Estlink 2 incident themselves point to the ongoing gaps in capabilities.

